Will rapid testing be used by schools? Here’s what you should know about the merits of it​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

People wait in line at the Olympic Stadium, Montreal, for their Covid-19 vaccine as Quebec begins vaccinations for seniors in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Reuters/Christinne Muschi Expand

People wait in line at the Olympic Stadium, Montreal, for their Covid-19 vaccine as Quebec begins vaccinations for seniors in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Reuters/Christinne Muschi

Eilish O'Regan

A review group, which will report shortly, will decide if schools should be allowed to use quick turnaround tests to detect if a teacher or pupil is positive for coronavirus.

Education Minister Norma Foley yesterday said no such recommendation has yet been made. But if they get the go-ahead, it means schools would no longer be entirely reliant on PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests, which are the gold standard.

These antigen tests are already in place in some set tings – along with PCR tests – such as hospitals and are used by the National Ambulance Service.

