‘Will I ever get my old life back?’ Student (26) on her struggle with Long Covid

Childcare worker Nikita Slattery is suffering from the effects of long-Covid Expand

Aoife Breslin

Nikita Slattery was diagnosed with long-Covid in June, 2022. The student (26) feels she is “mourning her old self,” after illness took over her life.

The Tipperary native first contracted Covid-19 in December 2021, where she made a full recovery after 10 days in isolation.

