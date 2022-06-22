| 14.2°C Dublin

Why Irish women are still having to travel to Britain for an abortion

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Ellen Coyne

Three years on from the referendum on the Eighth Amendment, who still needs to travel for an abortion?

In the years before repeal, the annual publication of the UK abortion statistics was keenly watched by pro-choice campaigners. Up to 2018, the figures revealed there were at least seven women a day from the Republic going to England and Wales for legal abortions.

