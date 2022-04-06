Why are those 65 and older being told to get a second Covid-19 booster jab?

A second Covid-19 booster shot for certain at-risk groups has been given the go-ahead. It follows similar moves in the UK and the United States. What is behind the decision and how will be offered the additional jab?

It follows an assessment by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac). It made the recommendation to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan who has accepted it and now it is endorsed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

A second booster will be offered to people aged 65 and older. It will also be available for everyone aged 12 and older who are immunocompromised.

What about children aged five to 11 who are immunocompromised?

Children aged five to 11were offered a primary dose – the first two vaccines – from January onwards. They will also be offered a third vaccine before being asked to have a fourth jab which would be their first booster.

Why is this recommendation for a second booster being made?

Niac said vaccination has a limited, short-term impact on infection with the Delta variant, with protection declining from 12-20 weeks following the primary series.

The decline with the Omicron variant is even more rapid. Protection against hospitalisation and severe illness is more durable.

A first booster dose increases antibody levels up to 37 times the pre-booster level. Antibody levels peak at two to four weeks after booster vaccination and can fall by up to 50pc after 90 days.

The Omicron BA.2 sublineage is more readily transmitted than previous variants. It is associated with an increase in case numbers but not with increased disease severity.

In the Omicron period in the US, vaccine effectiveness (VE) against hospitalisation in those aged 18 years and older peaked two months after the third dose at 91pc and declined to 78pc at four months or more. VE against urgent care and emergency department visits declined from 87pc within two months to 66pc by four months after the third dose.

In the UK, VE against symptomatic disease with two doses of mRNA vaccine was lower against Omicron that Delta and declined from around 65 to 70pc to around 15pc by 25 weeks after the second dose. Two to four weeks after a booster dose, VE ranges from around 60 to 75pc, dropping to 25 to 40pc from 15 plus weeks after the booster.

VE estimates for the booster dose are very similar, irrespective of the primary course received and were slightly higher in younger compared to older age groups.

What does Niac say about breakthrough infections?

It said while breakthrough infection in those vaccinated and boosted is generally mild and of short duration in those at risk, such as older persons and the immunocompromised, breakthrough infection can result in hospitalisation and severe illness.

In Ireland, the number of people in hospital with confirmed PCR positive Covid-19 has doubled since early last month. Of those in hospital just under half were admitted because of Covid-19. The remainder were asymptomatic but potentially infectious.

The age profile of Covid-19 hospitalisations has changed in Wave 5 compared to Wave 4. Between February 1 and March 27 this year, those aged 65 and older accounted for 50pc of hospitalisations, 58pc of ICU admissions, and 89pc of deaths.

This is increasing week on week and is likely associated with greater socialisation and time since first booster vaccination .

How soon after my last booster can I get a second shot if I am in these groups?

There is a six-month gap between last booster and this second shot.

When the first boosters were rolled out in October nursing home residents over 65 and the over-80s in the community were first to be boosted. They will be the first to qualify having reached the six-month mark.

Are there any safety concerns?

Niac said first booster doses have shown no safety concerns. Myocarditis and pericarditis are very rare risks of mRNA vaccination, and mostly occurs in men under 30 after the second dose.

Data on second booster doses is limited but preliminary experience from Israel has not revealed any new safety concerns.

Will other groups be offered a second booster?

Niac said a wider roll-out is being kept under review. It said it would be prudent to have contingency plans in place to facilitate the rapid roll-out of boosters for the general population.

When will the booster shots be available?

The HSE now has to operationalise the advice and will make an announcement shortly. It has plenty stocks of vaccine.

Has everyone who was offered a first booster shot taken one?

No. More than 700,000, many in younger age groups, have yet to get a first booster. A proportion have to wait three months after Covid-19 infection.