| 10.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Why are those 65 and older being told to get a second Covid-19 booster jab?

Stock Photo Expand

Close

Stock Photo

Stock Photo

Stock Photo

Eilish O Regan

A second Covid-19 booster shot for certain at-risk groups has been given the go-ahead. It follows similar moves in the UK and the United States. What is behind the decision and how will be offered the additional jab?

Who has made this decision?

It follows an assessment by the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac). It made the recommendation to chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan who has accepted it and now it is endorsed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.

Which groups will be offered the second booster?

Most Watched

Privacy