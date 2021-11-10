| 9°C Dublin

Why a flu strain circulating here this winter is cause for concern

Eilish O'Regan

Flu is expected to circulate more widely in the coming weeks 

We could be at higher risk of meeting an old foe this winter. Flu is expected to circulate more widely in the coming weeks and reach a peak in December or early 2022.

There is one strain in particular that is causing concern. The H3N2 form of flu appears to cause more severe infection in older people.

It led to the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) to send out an early warning about this strain last month.

