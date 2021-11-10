Why a flu strain circulating here this winter is cause for concern

We could be at higher risk of meeting an old foe this winter. Flu is expected to circulate more widely in the coming weeks and reach a peak in December or early 2022.

There is one strain in particular that is causing concern. The H3N2 form of flu appears to cause more severe infection in older people.

It led to the European Centre for Disease Control (ECDC) to send out an early warning about this strain last month.

So what should we know about this threat?

Severe season

The H3N2 strain is often associated with a more severe flu season. Protection against this strain is included in this year’s flu vaccine. However, it is seen as more difficult to vaccinate against. This may be due to the virus or that is has a stronger impact on older people, who may not respond as well as younger groups to the jab. Those with pre-existing medical conditions are also vulnerable.

Lower immunity

No known case of flu was recorded here last winter due to social distancing, stretches of lockdown and so little international travel.

It means we are more susceptible this year, although our anti-Covid habits will help in reducing the spread.

The current vaccines protect against two A strains of flu including swine flu and two B strains. A nasal vaccine is free for children aged 2-17.

There are 2.2m vaccines available, which is around 20pc higher than last year. The typical effectiveness of a flu jab is around 40-60pc.

Uptake among hospital-based health staff has improved and reached 71pc last winter.

The highest was in Our Lady of Lourdes Drogheda where 89.2pc of staff had the jab and it was lowest in Letterkenny University Hospital at 34.7pc.

Risk to children

Children are twice as likely as adults to get the flu and while most will have mild symptoms, some can develop pneumonia or bronchitis and may need to go to hospital.

Younger children are also more likely than adults to get severe complications of flu.

Low level

Only two laboratory confirmed flu cases have been notified here so far this winter. One involved the H3N2 strain and the other was an influenza B.

Across Europe, sporadic flu cases have been reported in recent weeks at a low level. Predominately, H3N2 respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) among children has continued to increase here.

Two RSV outbreaks were notified to last month, one in a childcare facility and another in a family, both in the north-east.

Co-infections with respiratory viruses are being reported. More than four in ten respiratory virus positive detections have involved people having more than one virus.

