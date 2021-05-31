WHO’s new naming system for Covid variants is as easy as Alpha, Beta, Gamma...

The World Health Organisation has moved to make the naming of Covid-19 variants more user friendly after announcing today that it has devised a new system using the Greek alphabet to identify variants of interest and variants of concern.

The previous naming system used a combination of letters and numbers to identify such variants as the B117 variant first identified in Britain and known as either the UK or Kent variant, followed by the B1351 or the South African variant.

So in order to make it simpler and to avoid any stigma of the variant being associated with its country of origin, the WHO will now list them as they appeared on the scene based on the Greek alphabet.

The B117 strain will now be known as Alpha, followed by B1351 as Beta, the Brazilian variant P1 will be Gamma and the B16712 or Indian variant will be known as Delta.

However, the WHO’s established system for naming and tracking the Vovid-19 variants will remain in place for the scientific community which will continue to use the nomenclature system based on the virus’ genetic lineages, the WHO said on its website.

But to make the public understand the various strains better, it assembled a group of scientists from the WHO’s Virus Evolution Working Group, the WHO Covid-19 reference laboratory network and experts in virological, microbial nomenclature and communication from several countries and agencies to “consider easy-to-pronounce and non-stigmatising labels” for the variants, according to the WHO.

"At the present time, this expert group convened by WHO has recommended using labelled using letters of the Greek Alphabet, i.e., Alpha, Beta, Gamma, which will be easier and more practical to discussed by non-scientific audiences.

Meanwhile, the WHO will maintain a list of variants with their new names on its website.

