WHO’s Mike Ryan warns a new Covid variant may not be detected early enough because surveillance is slipping

A new Covid-19 variant may not be detected early enough because surveillance of the virus has been scaled down, Irish-born Dr Mike Ryan, executive director of the World Health Organisation (WHO), warned today.

Speaking in advance of a conference in UCC he said that “we have lost capacity to detect that new variant quickly.

“At the peak of the pandemic while we might have been under huge pressure we were having lots of testing and sequencing. We were detecting new variants quite efficiently and characterising them very well,” Dr Ryan said.

“One of the biggest fears going forward is that a new variant which is more easy to catch and potentially more severe could take over from BA.5. The earlier an alert is sounded about a new variant which could potentially take over the faster health authorities can respond.”

Dr Ryan added: “We are seeing signs that things are improving but we know too there are gaps - many people around the world are not protected, there are many systems that are still very weak, we don’t know how this virus will continue to evolve.”

He cautioned that while people get back to their lives we need to stay vigilant – “everyone just needs to be smart, smart about your own risks, smart about your own exposure and smart about getting vaccinated”.

The conference organised by UCC’s School of Public Health and the college’s Centre for Global Development will be exploring the next phase of the Covid-19 pandemic and solutions to prevent future public health challenges.

Governments need to make sure that “we can integrate our surveillance and our testing, our treatment and our vaccination programme into the normal health service and continue to deliver them efficiently. Continue to protect people and let the health system and let society recover”.

Professor Ivan Perry, Professor of Public Health, School of Public Health, UCC, said: “We are likely to see numbers of those with Covid rise again as we approach winter so we need to stay vigilant and wear a mask when using public transport - a properly fitting N95 mask. Ensure public buildings are well ventilated, work from home as much as we can.”

Dr Patricia Kearney, Professor of Epidemiology, School of Public Health, UCC said: “One of the learnings post-pandemic is there is an appreciation for the power of vaccines, the power of science.”

Visibility of public health, she said, has been a real strength of the pandemic.

“There is an understanding that there are things that we can do at a population level that protects peopl,” she said..

“We know vaccination works, we saw that with Covid. That is true also for flu vaccines which will become available quite soon and for child immunisation. Vaccination is just a really important tool in preventing disease”.

Professor Ella Arensman, interim head of UCC’s School of Public Health and chief scientist at the National Suicide Research Foundation, pointed to research conducted during the Covid pandemic which demonstrated increased levels of alcohol misuse, depression, anxiety and domestic violence associated with intensified public health measures.

"Therefore, the full range of responses must be considered beyond physical illness to prepare the global society more effectively for future pandemics,” she said.