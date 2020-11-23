Who will be first in queue for Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland?

Ireland is behind other countries in listing the people who will get the Covid-19 vaccine first, although it is strongly signalled it will be older age groups, healthcare workers and people with conditions such as heart disease.

However, France announced it is also putting teachers and staff who work in hospitality and shops at the front of the queue for the vaccine.

What kind of checklist will experts here use to decide who gets the vaccine first?

Most in need

The high-level group overseeing the roll-out of the vaccine will have to examine the data available to them, showing which groups have been most affected by the virus.

Figures up to November 13 show there were 1,972 deaths here from the virus. As many as 1,100 of these were people over the age of 80, a significant number of whom were in nursing homes.

This group are at high risk of serious complications if they get the virus so they are likely to be among the first to be offered the vaccine.

They made up 4,919 of those who got the virus, compared to 22,210 among the 25-44-years age group.

There has also been a high death rate among people aged 65-79, who accounted for 493 of the fatalities at that point. There were 108 deaths in the 45-64-years age group.

So depending on the volume of vaccine available initially, there is a strong possibility it will be offered on a staged basis to older people beginning with nursing home and residential home residents.

Underlying conditions

The underlying conditions which left people who caught the virus most at risk will also be taken into account. Heart disease, respiratory disease, chronic neurological disease, kidney disease, liver disease, high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer all increased people’s risk of hospitalisation and ending up in intensive care. Initially, people with these pre-existing conditions in the older age group could be included in the early vaccinations.

It is expected ‘high risk’ and ‘moderate risk’ will be part of the evaluation. GPs are expected to play an important role in selecting their patients who fall into these categories. Somebody who is high risk and under 60 could get it before someone over 60 without any underlying conditions.

People aged 50 to 65 who are not at risk of serious illness are expected to be vaccinated after those aged 65 and over. People below 50 would then be next on the list.

Healthcare workers

Staff in hospitals, residential homes and other health settings such as mental health facilities will also be prioritised because of their daily risk of infection. There have been eight deaths among healthcare workers and a significant proportion pick it up at work, with others getting infected outside.

How the vaccines will work

So far there have been press releases on three vaccines, including Pfizer, Moderna and the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab. But scientific data has not been published yet. It appears the vaccines may not stop a person being infected but will prevent those who get the virus from getting ill. That means a person who has got the vaccine could still transmit the virus to somebody else. Hence the need for physical distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing for a long time to come. There are some indications the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab may prevent someone from getting the virus but this is still unclear.

Frontline workers outside of healthcare

France has taken a lead in saying that after healthcare workers those who have a large amount of contact with the public will be prioritised. These include shop workers, teachers, hospitality workers, bus drivers, as well as people working in confined spaces. Ireland lacks data on what impact the virus had on people in different occupations. In the UK, for instance, it has been shown that factory workers and security guards were twice as likely to die of the virus than healthcare staff at the start of the pandemic.

In Germany, the aim is to vaccinate people at highest risk based on age and state of health. These would be followed by staff in emergency services, healthcare and in nursing homes. In Italy, healthcare workers, older people and those with underlying conditions will be first.