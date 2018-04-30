VICKY PHELAN - whose case has shone a light on the CervicalCheck scandal - has said she could "never have imagined the magnitude" of the problem, having learned that 17 women affected have died.

'Who knew what and when?' - Vicky Phelan reacts to shock news that 17 women affected by smear test scandal have died

Speaking on Ray D'Arcy's Radio One show on Monday afternoon the Limerick mother was audibly distressed and emotional to learn that the number of women who had died had increased.

At a 3pm press conference on Monday the HSE confirmed that 17 of the 208 women affected had died. Efforts are underway to contact all of the 162 women who were not initially informed their smear tests were reviewed or the outcome of that review. In cases where the woman affected has died, their next of kin is to be informed. "I'm very upset to be honest, to think that there is 17 women, it was bad enough that I knew there was three, I'm quite upset today," Ms Phelan said.

"I could be another one of those women and if I had died I would be on that list. Thankfully I didn't and I'm here to tell the tale. By God am I going to take these guys on, I think it's disgraceful. "I don't think anyone could have imagined the magnitude of this," she added.

"These are real young women with young families... by and large most of these are young women with young families and that's why I'm so upset," she said. Reacting to the news that there is to be an inquiry into the scandal Ms Phelan said that she hoped any inquiry would be speedy and open to reporting by the media.

"What I don't want to see is - the minute I heard that announcement this morning it raised waning signals with me - what I don't want to see is an inquiry or tribunal that's going to take years and is going to be dragged out," she said. "Who knew what and when? They are the critical questions that need to be answered," she said.

Ms Phelan said she is turning her focus to her fight against the disease. She is currently undergoing experimental treatment.

"I fought to get access to the drug, I fought during my court case and now I'm at the stage where I really need to focus on my treatment," she said.

She said she is "so glad" the failings in the service have been revealed and she wants to be alive to see the changes affected as a result. "I won't have achieved anything with what I've done if I'm not still alive," she said.

"If anything it is driving me on i want to be alive to see the changes that this will effect going forward, it's another impetus for me to keep fighting, to live basically." She also reiterated her hope that the women of Ireland continue to have smear tests done.

Ms Phelan is currently paying €8,500 every time she is given a dose of the drug - a cost which she is paying with money raised through fundraising. Her settlement will take more time to come through but Ms Phelan said she does not believe she should be paying for the drug given what has happened.

Online Editors