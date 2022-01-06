WHO expert Dr Mike Ryan warns not to rely solely on Hepa filters to keep schools safe

The head of the World Health Organisation’s Health Emergencies Programme has urged caution against the use of “silver bullet” Hepa filtration filters in schools.

As children and teachers return to classrooms across the country today, Dr Mike Ryan warned setting a benchmark that requires Hepa filters to be present in order for classrooms to be safe could lead to abandoning “basic” measures such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

Going “straight to technology” can end up doing “more harm than good” in some cases, he added.

“The vast majority of people operating in a school environment can probably provide adequate ventilation and distancing that will make kids safe,” Dr Ryan told the Irish Independent.

“If you benchmark that this technology must be present in order to be safe, then you have a problem because now you have more inequity. Now you are saying this is the standard that is needed and that everyone must do it. Then people abandon the basic measures.

“In the end you could end up doing more harm than good because you can introduce a technology that becomes the silver bullet, everyone decides we are going to buy that.”

Last March, the Government-appointed expert group on the role of ventilation in reducing transmission of Covid-19 concluded Hepa filters could capture the respiratory droplets and aerosols that carry the virus.

The group, chaired by John Wenger, a professor of physical and environmental chemistry at University College Cork, advised the Government that it was “widely accepted”, including by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the World Health Organisation, that Hepa filters “will be effective at removing a substantial proportion of the airborne virus”.

In recent days a number of teachers unions have demanded Hepa filters be installed in schools that need them. A fund of up to €72 million was announced before Christmas to allow schools and childcare services improve ventilation – but many schools were reporting difficulties in procuring Hepa filter devices locally and called for department intervention.

Dr Ryan said the provision of Hepa filters should be considered in circumstances were children are in tight spaces and where windows could not be opened, but cautioned that it was an area of technology that needed to be properly regulated.

“The Government should look at it,” he said.

“It’s not down to telling everyone to go out, buy a machine and stick it in the classroom. I think if the National Public Health Emergency Team, Government and others look at that and if there are specific circumstances where it can be identified that such technology would be useful, then it should be supported and properly regulated, rather than any other way.

“Every time new technologies come along, we should be open. But at the same time, the unregulated, unmanaged introduction of technology can result in profiteering, gazumping, overpricing and that technology not being properly supported or maintained can result in presenting a danger.”

The resumption of school this week also coincides with the roll-out of the primary vaccination programme to children aged five to 11 – a move Dr Ryan accepted would create hesitancy for some parents. He said the WHO position was that “we should be focusing on vaccinating the most vulnerable everywhere in the world first, not necessarily children”.

“I fully understand that parents will have extra questions regarding vaccinating their kids,” he said.

“They are rational questions. Do we have the data on safety in kids? Do we have the data on efficacy in kids? What’s the risk benefit of the vaccine in kids given that its generally a very mild disease?

“So, when governments are moving to that strategy, they need to change the information they are giving, to really address the questions that parents will have about their kids.

“You can’t just take the same information you had for the adult campaign and photocopy it and send it off for a childhood campaign.”

He said a childhood immunisation campaign is different in terms of the factors that drive the success of where you vaccinate, who you vaccinate and how you inform guardians and parents and how you get their consent for the vaccination of kids.

“It requires an adjustment, a more sophisticated approach and it does require addressing different questions that parents would naturally have. I think it can be successful, but the reality for the WHO is that we would prefer to see us vaccinating across the world the vulnerable first,” he said.

“But governments have a responsibility to protect their own citizens and protecting children is part of that strategy.”

Dr Ryan also spoke about the surge in the spread of false information throughout the pandemic.

He said there is a “hard core of anti-vaxxers out there at the minute who are spewing misinformation” – something the WHO and individual governments have tried to combat.

“Misinformation is literally killing people. We need to separate, in my view, people who are genuinely hesitant, who have genuine concerns about vaccine that need to be addressed, from people who are ideologically opposed to vaccination and using their position to misinform people about the risks and benefits of vaccination,” he explained.

“I think we need to deal with those two situations very differently.

“I really do not want to label people who are hesitant about vaccine as anti-vaxxers because they are not.

“They are people who are hesitant about getting vaccinated for any number of rational reasons that we need to address.”