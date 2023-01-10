WHO advises air passengers to wear facemasks on long-haul flights as new Covid variant ‘Kraken’ sparks concern

A passenger wearing a face mask waits for his flight at the airport in Duesseldorf, Germany. Photo: Martin Meissner/AP.

Countries should recommend that passengers wear facemasks on long-haul flights, given the rapid spread of the latest Omicron sub-variant of Covid-19 in the US, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

In Europe, the XBB.1.5 subvariant ‘Kraken’ has been detected in small but growing numbers, WHO officials said at a press briefing.

Ireland, and the rest of Europe, lifted the requirement to wear masks while flying in May 2022.

Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said the WHO's senior emergency officer for Europe, Catherine Smallwood.

She added: "This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission."

It comes as the Irish Government confirmed that all arrivals from flights originating in China will have to have a negative test result within 48 hours of travel and will have to wear masks on the flight. Some arrivals from China will also be subject to random testing, under new guidelines adopted by some European countries in response to the growing number of deaths and cases in China.

XBB.1.5 - the most transmissible Omicron sub-variant detected so far - accounted for 27.6pc of Covid-19 cases in the US for the week ended January 7, health officials have said.

It was unclear if XBB.1.5 would cause its own wave of global infections. Current vaccines continue to protect against severe symptoms, hospitalisation and death, experts say.

"Countries need to look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing" and if action is considered, "travel measures should be implemented in a non-discriminatory manner," Ms Smallwood said.

That did not mean the agency recommended testing for passengers from the US at this stage, she added.

Measures that could be taken include genomic surveillance, and targeting passengers from other countries as long as it does not divert resources from domestic surveillance systems. Others include monitoring wastewater around points of entry such as airports.

Independent.ie has contacted relevant government departments for clarity on whether they will adopt such measures.

XBB.1.5 is another descendant of Omicron, the most contagious and now globally dominant variant of the virus that causes Covid-19. It is an offshoot of XBB, first detected in October, itself a recombinant of two other Omicron sub-variants.

Concerns about XBB.1.5 fuelling a fresh spate of cases in the US and beyond are rising amid a surge of Covid cases in China, after the country ended its long-held "zero Covid" policy last month.

According to data reported by the WHO earlier this month, an analysis by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention showed a predominance of Omicron sublineages BA.5.2 and BF.7 among locally acquired infections.

Many scientists - including from the WHO - believe China is likely under-reporting the true extent of its outbreak.

The WHO is aware that the case-definition of what counts as a Covid-19 death in China is narrow and "not necessarily the case definition that WHO has recommended countries adopt" said Ms Smallwood.

More than a dozen countries - including the US - are demanding Covid tests from travellers from China.