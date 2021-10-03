Whistleblowers ‘begged’ for outside help as standards at care homes spun out of control

On the night shift at Ballynoe Nursing Home in Cork, a health worker tended to residents in the Covid-19 “red zones”.

It was late January and the virus had breached the walls of the nursing home for the first time since the pandemic began. There were 14 residents confirmed as Covid-19 positive in the two zones.

The healthcare worker worked across both zones dressed in full PPE. A more senior colleague, allegedly, did not.

“I was shocked to see [redacted] doing the hourly check passing through the red zone without any PPE,” he outlined in a protected disclosure to solicitors acting for families of residents who died in the first wave of the virus.

He alleged other breaches of infection control at the nursing home where 21 residents died with Covid after the post-Christmas surge of the virus.

When the healthcare worker inevitably developed symptoms, he and other staff reported for a Covid test administered outside, in the grounds of the nursing home.

The person who was administering the test “did not have goggles on, nor a gown. [Redacted] had only a surgical mask on. [Redacted] took the swab tests from one non-clinical staff without gloves. [Redacted] did not sanitise hands in between, even though some staff were coughing during the test”.

When he returned after his sick leave, many staff were still out. On night duty, he alleged that, to his concern, some residents were being confined with bed rails, “preventing those who were mobile from leaving their beds and causing some to be distressed”.

This was not in the residents’ care plans, he said, but agency staff told him they were following instructions.

The health worker, who cannot be identified by law, eventually quit his job at Ballynoe Nursing Home, and afterwards came forward to support families who are pressing for a public inquiry into nursing home deaths in the pandemic.

He is one of a small number of healthcare staff who worked on the frontline during the worst of the pandemic who are now blowing the whistle on what they saw.

In the first nine months of this year, eight workers have made protected disclosures to the nursing regulator, Hiqa, raising concerns about practices in 10 care homes. Others have come forward to the Health Service Executive.

Majella Beattie, founder of the family advocacy group Care Champions, acknowledged their “bravery” in coming forward. “The testimonies of staff reflect the lived experience of many families in Care Champions who have witnessed denial of residents’ rights and in worst instances neglect and abuse,” she said.

Families, through Care Champions, are pressing for a public inquiry into the 2,000-plus deaths in nursing homes since the start of the pandemic, almost half of those in the third wave.

A number of health workers have rowed in behind them and three carers, who have made protected disclosures, have shared those stories with the Sunday Independent.

The healthcare worker at Ballynoe was not alone in his concerns. Unknown to him, in early February, one of his colleagues emailed the Minister for Health and other agencies “begging” the authorities to intervene.

“It was a crisis that has left a trail of devastation for families and staff alike,” she said, in a protected disclosure to Hiqa in which she alleged a “lack of governance that led to wide spread of Covid in the nursing home”.

The health worker described how a resident who showed symptoms of Covid-19 socialised in a day room while awaiting test results; as more residents returned positive for Covid-19, she alleged that a Covid-19-positive resident shared a room with a resident who did not have Covid-19.

As the Covid outbreak worsened, she alleged that staffing shortages were so severe that weekly showers for the residents were not completed.

Dinners were “being left in front of residents and they were not being assisted to eat”.

Dinners were “still in front of residents at three o’clock in the day untouched”, she alleged. “All of staff were concerned about it, but there was not enough experienced staff to support people.”

She claimed one resident was “so soiled” that it was clear that she had not been cleaned or changed. Like her colleague, she tested positive for the virus and she too alleged that swabbing was conducted without a gown, visor or gloves.

The third health worker who spoke to the Sunday Independent worked as agency staff at Cahercalla Community Nursing Home in Clare. The nursing home is a community operation, led by a board of trustees chaired by former TD Dr Michael Harty.

When an outbreak of Covid-19 overwhelmed the centre in January, management were out sick, the HSE sent in a management team and the Defence Forces were deployed.

The agency carer raised concerns after her very first shift on night duty on January 17, when one of her duties was to help change the incontinence pads of residents.

She alleged that a colleague changed incontinence pads without washing or attending to the residents’ personal care needs.

One of the residents was a cancer patient, had skin that was “red” and “sore-looking”. If there was bed wetting, she alleged that baby powder was shaken on to the mattress to cover up the smell of urine.

She alleged that breakfast was served to residents on trays at 6.30am. She was told to “bring in the breakfast trays, to sit the residents up, put their legs on the floor”.

On one occasion, she helped a resident with a visibly sore mouth. She removed the resident’s top denture and found it “covered in a yellow substance”.

She breached nursing home policy to take a photograph of the denture “to highlight the lack of oral care provided to the residents”.

Over several shifts, she had noticed that residents had been complaining of sore eyes and itchy skin over several days.

Soon after that, she was told by her agency not to turn up for work because of an outbreak of scabies, an infectious skin condition, at the nursing home.

The health care worker went on to work shifts at Lakes Nursing Home, a purpose-built nursing home in Killaloe, Co Clare, in March.

Here, she alleged residents were misled on the time of day to facilitate breakfasts. She claimed she was “told to tell them it was 10.30am or 11am even though it was really 8.30am”.

On a tea round on her second nightshift, she alleged that she found a resident with the head of her bed facing the door, her hand wrapped in a cable from the bed.

She called for help from the nurse on duty, and photographed the incident, alleging: “I was very much aware of the danger that this lady was in with the cable.”

The carer made a protected disclosure to Hiqa about both nursing homes after she stopped working at Lakes Nursing Home in April.

Hiqa said the various “unsolicited concerns” it received about Cahercalla nursing home were largely substantiated during its inspections.

It found a “lack of insight” into what constitutes good service and observed a “poor quality of care” provided to residents.

Mowlam Healthcare, a nursing home chain, was brought in to manage Cahercalla in February, as Hiqa considered cancelling its registration.

The Board of Cahercalla this weekend acknowledged that it struggled to cope with the outbreak of Covid 19 in January, but Mowlam has substantially addressed the compliance issues identified by Hiqa.

“Hiqa reports based on inspections carried out since the new clinical team was put in place have confirmed this progress, noting that residents ‘felt safe and well looked after’ and that Cahercalla staff ‘were kind to them and treated them with respect’.

“In the interests of all of our residents, Cahercalla is continuing to make ongoing improvements to its care provision.”

Lakes Nursing Home, ultimately owned by Blackbee Holdings Ltd, and managed by Mowlam Health Care, said: “Lakes Nursing Home strives for excellence in the care of our residents and, despite the unique challenges brought on by Covid, we have maintained a very high standard of care, as evidenced by Hiqa inspections and reports.

“There are still challenges, in particular in relation to staff turnover, which continues to be an issue for all nursing homes.

“We are working hard to address these and, as the effects of Covid ease, are confident these particular challenges cease to be an issue.”

A Hiqa inspection report, published in August, found good feedback from residents but it said improvements were required in relation to the management of complaints, supervision of staff, the submission of notifications and compliance with the policy on investigating allegations of abuse.

Ballynoe did not respond to the specific allegations made by former care staff. However, a statement said the home was fully staffed at all times and provided with full PPE.

The nursing home acknowledged the “enormous tragedy” that followed the third wave of Covid-19.

Almost all of its regular staff were sick or had to isolate and agency staff and staff from other homes “heroically stepped in in the most trying of circumstances”.

It was faced with “unprecedented and extraordinary challenges” as a result of the third wave.

“Throughout this outbreak, staff and management in Ballynoe were in regular contact with public health authorities and every effort made to minimise the dreadful impact of this wave of Covid.

“Despite our best efforts at that time, many of our residents passed away. To the families and friends of those who died as a result of this outbreak, we appreciate no words can heal the pain they endured. They have our deepest sympathies.”

The Government has not committed to a public inquiry into nursing homes.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, recently told Fergus O’Dowd, the Fine Gael TD, that he is “continuing to look at options which may be available to the State in relation to listening to the voices of those who have lost a loved one”.