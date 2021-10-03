| 8.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Whistleblowers ‘begged’ for outside help as standards at care homes spun out of control

Three carers reveal the shocking incidents that led them to make protected disclosures about nursing homes

In the first nine months of this year, eight workers have made protected disclosures to the nursing regulator, Hiqa, raising concerns about practices in 10 care homes. Stock photo: Getty Images Expand

Close

In the first nine months of this year, eight workers have made protected disclosures to the nursing regulator, Hiqa, raising concerns about practices in 10 care homes. Stock photo: Getty Images

In the first nine months of this year, eight workers have made protected disclosures to the nursing regulator, Hiqa, raising concerns about practices in 10 care homes. Stock photo: Getty Images

In the first nine months of this year, eight workers have made protected disclosures to the nursing regulator, Hiqa, raising concerns about practices in 10 care homes. Stock photo: Getty Images

Maeve Sheehan

On the night shift at Ballynoe Nursing Home in Cork, a health worker tended to residents in the Covid-19 “red zones”.

It was late January and the virus had breached the walls of the nursing home for the first time since the pandemic began. There were 14 residents confirmed as Covid-19 positive in the two zones.

The healthcare worker worked across both zones dressed in full PPE. A more senior colleague, allegedly, did not.

Most Watched

Privacy