Where do I and my loved ones stand in the booster queue right now?

The roll-out of booster vaccines to fully vaccinated age groups with waning immunity and third-dose vaccines to people with lower immune systems are a key part of the strategy to combat the current Delta surge.

It is also hoped it will increase protection if the new ‘Omicron’ variant arrives in Ireland.

Everyone aged 16 and over will be offered one eventually, but for many it will be well into 2022.

Q Who has been added to the list of eligible groups?

A Anyone over 16 who is fully vaccinated will be offered a booster. The groups added yesterday were pregnant women aged 16 and older, people aged 40 to 49 and those aged 16 to 39.

They will each have to wait at least five months since the date of getting their complete course before being eligible for a booster.

Q Are there any exceptions?

A People who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine can get a booster three months after they got their one-shot jab because immunity in this group wanes earlier.

Q When will these groups likely be called?

A They will be boosted in descending order by age in 10-year cohorts. Most will not receive the booster until the early months of 2022.

Q What progress is being made with the over 50s and other groups who were already eligible for a booster or third dose?

A Most residents in long-term care are now are now more or less fully boosted.

There are close to 100,000 eligible people who are immunocompromised and all have been offered a date and around 75,000 have got the additional dose.

Q What about the over 80s and over 70s?

A Around 85pc of the over 80s are boosted and 60pc of the over 70s.

All will be offered an appointment by the end of next week or in early December.

Q People aged 60 to 69 were fully vaccinated later because they got the AstraZeneca vaccine. Where are they in the queue?

A Around 50,000 have been boosted, but it will be December before most will have reached the five-month mark. The numbers meeting eligibility should be higher in the next two weeks.

Q What about people who due to illness or disability must get a vaccine at home?

A Around 450 of these housebound people have been boosted.

The National Ambulance Service visits their home.

Q Are many healthcare workers boosted?

A There are 306,000 healthcare workers and more than half have got their booster shot.

Q When will the vaccination of medically vulnerable people with underlying conditions start?

A The 489,000 in this group will begin to be offered the jab next week.

Q People in their 50s are eligible also – when can they expect to be called?

A Their booster vaccination is due to start in mid December but many can expect to wait until the new year.

Q Where are people getting the boosters?

A GP surgeries and vaccination centres have been the main settings while more pharmacists are expected to come on board.

Q How many doses will be given out next week?

A The HSE aims to administer around 220,000 this week.

Q Are walk-in clinics open?

A Healthcare workers and people aged 60 to 69 at least five months vaccinated can get walk-ins in some centres but only at certain times and days.