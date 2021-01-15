When will I get the Covid vaccine? Some people will wait until September, says latest schedule

It will be September before the Covid-19 vaccine has been rolled out to the entire population according to the latest schedule.

Deputy Ossian Smyth, the Minister of State for Public Procurement has published an updated vaccination rollout schedule.

He said that the HSE has committed to administer every dose of the vaccine at the speed that they receive them.

Mr Smyth said on social media: “Many people are wondering, when will I be able to get vaccinated? Everyone who wants to will receive their vaccination by September.”

Many people are wondering, when will I be able to get vaccinated? Everyone who wants to will receive their vaccination by September. This chart tells you when you are due to be vaccinated. 1/n pic.twitter.com/YtiXYux2zy — Ossian Smyth TD (@smytho) January 14, 2021

Read More

However he cautioned, “The vaccine supply schedule is a ‘best guess’ because it depends on variables like when new vaccines are approved – and on how fast they can be manufactured.

"Procurement and IT are vital to the success of the vaccination programme. In addition to procuring the vaccines themselves, we need millions of surgical steel needles and syringes to administer up to 10m vaccine doses.

"The rest of the world is trying to procure the same equipment. The Chief Procurement Officer and the Chief Information Officer report to me and have confirmed that Ireland has secured enough supplies to administer 10m vaccine does.”

This week, vaccination is being rolled out in 180 long-term residential care facilities and 35 hospitals. Mass vaccination centres will also be needed,” he said.

Under the schedule, 700,000 people will receive doses between January and March, and this group will include long term care residents over 65 and staff; frontline healthcare workers and everyone aged 70 plus. A total of 1.4 million doses are earmarked for this phase.

The next phase of the rollout will occur between April and June, when 1.8 million people will be vaccinated. Some 3.7 million doses will be earmarked for this. Education workers are included in this second phase.

The final phase of the programme, involving 1.9 million people and 3.8m doses, will move into the thee month period of July, August and September.





Online Editors