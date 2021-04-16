Jonathan Sexton’s biggest critics are his dad, his brother and his wife, the Irish rugby captain revealed on The Late Late Show.

Sexton was on the Late Late to discuss his work with Debra Ireland, the charity that helps families living with the genetic skin condition epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Through his work with Debra Ireland, he met Claudia Scanlon, who is 17 and suffers from EB.

Sexton hailed Claudia and others with EB for their bravery.

"They live in the fear of getting a very severe form of skin cancer,” he said. “It’s horrific for the families, because the families are the ones who have to change the bandages every couple of days.

"The symbol of the charity is a butterfly because the kid’s skin is as delicate as a butterfly. So any type of contact or rubbing off just comes out as a burn.”

Following Ireland’s success in the latter half of this year’s Six Nations, Sexton admitted that there were some things that could have been done differently at the start.

“I suppose one would look back on with regrets I think with how we started the competition,” he said. “But we learnt a lot from it.”

“We grew as a team. You know, we came in for some flack at the start, but we stuck together and we came out the other side. We’ll be much stronger for it.”

Of course Ireland’s performance led to the team, and Sexton personally, getting some criticism. But Sexton said at this stage in his career, he’s used to it.

“I've had it so often you know,” he said. “There’s a period in any stage that comes along where you go through a bad patch where there’s a forum or an injury. You do get used to it.”

“I think sometimes the scrutiny of other things can get you, and it can get those close to you I think more than myself. But look it, it goes with the territory. When you’re captain of Leinster and Ireland, you got to expect some criticism at times and sometimes you deserve it.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ve made plenty of mistakes in the past and I probably will into the future. Look it’s part of the game, and it’s part of it you have to take.”

He also revealed that some of his harshest critics were actually those closest to him.

“The critics I listen to are the ones closest to me: dad, brother, wife,” he said. “They’d all be my biggest critics.”

“When I step out of line, they’d be the first to tell me. But you know, sometimes you can get some flack for performances where you think you played well, and they’ll tell you you played well as well, so they’re your biggest supporters at the same time.”





