What you need to know if you are heading home to your native county to celebrate Christmas

A Garda Covid-19 checkpoint at Blackchurch on the N7 outbound from Dublin. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

The Chris Rea song Driving Home For Christmas will take on a particular poignancy in Ireland this year as so many people will be forced to reluctantly decide the best option is not to visit their family living in another county.

Permission to travel to different counties is expected to get the go ahead and the green light may be given for the festive period between December 18 and January 3. It will likely be discouraged and not travelling is the safest option.

But thousands will nevertheless make the journey for their own personal reasons.

