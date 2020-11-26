What you need to know if you are heading home to your native county to celebrate Christmas

The Chris Rea song Driving Home For Christmas will take on a particular poignancy in Ireland this year as so many people will be forced to reluctantly decide the best option is not to visit their family living in another county.

Permission to travel to different counties is expected to get the go ahead and the green light may be given for the festive period between December 18 and January 3. It will likely be discouraged and not travelling is the safest option.

But thousands will nevertheless make the journey for their own personal reasons.

Is it safer to travel by car or train? And what do you need to know to protect yourself and others from the virus?

Taking to the road

If you are travelling in your car on your own or with your family that is safest.

However, you need to think carefully if you are giving a lift to friends. Where have they been for the previous 14 days? What kind of job do they do – are they at higher risk? Are they the kind who have been partying? Check with them before starting out if they are sneezing or coughing.

This is not the year to pack the car with people. If someone outside your household is travelling with you they should sit in the back seat and wear a mask.

Keep the windows open for the journey and minimise stops along the way, always wearing a mask when outside and sanitising hands before returning.

Using public transport

Public transport is a regulated environment and seating is rationed - but it means having to go to the station and queuing where there are a lot of people.

The duration of your journey is also important. A person could be on a bus or train with many others for several hours, even if the risk is reduced by wearing face masks.

Some journeys for instance going from Dublin to Kerry require two trains.

A spokesman for Iarnrod Éireann said they were waiting for a Government announcement before deciding if extra trains will be put on. Arrangements will then be announced early after that.

He said safeguards include disinfecting carriages, hand sanitiser, cashless ticket purchase options and signs on seats which are out of bounds.

A spokeswoman for Bus Éireann also said they are waiting for guidelines before deciding on additional services.

Two weeks before travel

If a person is travelling they should borrow some lockdown rationale about two weeks in advance.

So it means means reducing contacts as much as possible and not putting themselves at higher risk of being infected such as attending any social gatherings.

This reduces the chance of picking up the virus but does not eliminate it. Don’t travel if you have any possible symptoms.

Handling bags

If you are giving a lift to a friend ensure they handle their own luggage. Bring disinfectant and hand sanitiser.

Thinking of your hosts

You might be in a vulnerable group so it is important to think of what kind of risks you face in the house you are spending Christmas in. Are any of the household members in a frontline role?

Are any of them likely to be involved in risky socialising? One of the mistakes people make is they believe if they are careful that others are too.

Equally, bear in mind the health and circumstances of the people you are visiting so that you don’t put them in danger.

Weigh up the risk benefit of the visit. Remember the virus is circulating regardless of what day it is.

Testing and travelling

Some people who are visiting another county may be willing to pay for a private PCR test.

Remember testing only offers a snapshot of whether a person has a high enough viral load to detect an infection the day they are swabbed.

It takes several days for the virus to build up to levels that a test can pick it up.

You could get the all clear on Monday and test positive on Tuesday. The incubation period is 2 to 14 days.

If visiting relations it is important to continue to follow basic rules of physical distancing, hand washing and wearing of face masks to reduce the chance of unwittingly causing infection.