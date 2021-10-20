What parents should know about RSV illness as record levels seen among children

Ireland is seeing record levels, for this time of the year, of a common respiratory illness in children.

There were 150 confirmed cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in the week to October 9.

This compares to no cases for the same week last year, 10 in 2019 and six in 2018.

The rise is partly linked to lockdown and other Covid-19 restrictions last year and the fact children are now more exposed to the infection with less immunity.

Q What are the symptoms?

A The virus affects the lungs and respiratory tract.

For the most part, the symptoms are mild, particularly in adults and older, healthy children.

Symptoms usually develop within four to six days after exposure.

They can include runny nose, fever, cough, short periods without breathing, difficulty eating, drinking and swallowing, wheezing, and flaring of nostrils. They can also include straining of the chest or stomach while breathing or turning blue around the lips and fingertips.

If the virus moves into the lungs, it can trigger coughing and wheezing.

It may develop into a severe respiratory disease, such as bronchiolitis – inflammation of the small airways in the lungs – and pneumonia.

Premature babies, people with heart and lung disease, and those who are with weakened immune systems are most vulnerable to a more serious infection. Around 65pc of children will be infected with the virus by the age of one. By age three, this rises to well over 90pc.

Q How easy it is to catch?

A It spreads easily through airborne droplets that transmit the virus when someone coughs or sneezes. It can also be found on surfaces. One study showed it could survive on a person's hands for more than half an hour.

Q What is the treatment?

A Most children can be looked after at home and it goes away in around two weeks. Doctors advise parents to make sure the child drinks plenty of fluids.

They may drink more slowly than usual because they are congested.

Paracetamol syrup is available from pharmacies and it can ease a fever, sore throat and pain, which will help a child to feed and sleep normally. Consult a doctor if your child appears to get worse. Around one in 50 children who get RSV will need medical care. Dublin’s three children’s hospitals are particularly busy with young patients suffering from a range of respiratory illnesses.

Q When should I consult a doctor?

A If a child is not feeding well or drinking well it is advised to seek medical advice. Check to see if the number of breaths each minute increases and if a child is struggling to breathe.

See if a child loses a good colour and becomes pale. A small number of babies need to be admitted to hospital. A child may need oxygen, IV fluids and medications to open the airways.

Q Is there a vaccine for RSV?

A No, there is no vaccine. Parents can try to reduce risk by regular hand washing and wiping down surfaces. This is particularly important if there has been contact with someone with cold symptoms.