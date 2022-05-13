What is causing mystery illness in children, and what are the signs?

Around 450 worldwide of the disease have been reported, the World Health Organisation has said

So far, there are possible clues but no firm answers behind the mystery cases of severe hepatitis found in children in several countries, including Ireland.

It emerged yesterday that six children here have been diagnosed with probable cases of the very rare form of hepatitis. It has led to the death of one child in Ireland and another having a liver transplant in the UK.

They are among 106 similar diagnoses in Europe and 450 worldwide of the disease that causes inflammation of the liver.

The HSE said the common viruses that cause hepatitis – the hepatitis viruses A, B, C and E – have not been detected in any of the cases.

“One area being explored is whether the hepatitis cases are linked to an increase in infections caused by adenovirus, a common cause of childhood illness,” it said.

One of the many theories put forward is that children were so sheltered during Covid-19 lockdowns that they are now more vulnerable. However, Professor Kingston Mills, an immunology expert at Trinity College Dublin, said more facts are needed before coming to conclusions.

The HSE said none of the Irish cases tested on admission to hospital had evidence of Covid-19 infection at that time.

Most of the cases had not received a Covid-19 vaccination – vaccines have been ruled out as having any link.

The Irish cases have no connection to cases in the UK, where the alert was first sounded, and none had a recent travel history to the UK before the onset of symptoms.

Irish health authorities are feeding information to the UK Health Security Agency, which is leading investigations into possible causes.

The UK body said one area being explored is whether the hepatitis cases are linked to an increase in infections caused by adenovirus.

It said that over the past two years, children have been mixing less because of the Covid-19 pandemic, and because of this the number of common infections seen in children was reduced.

Now that children are socialising normally, there is an increase in some infections – including adenovirus.

It is investigating other possible causes, such as another infection, including Covid-19, or an environmental factor.

Some of the children with acute hepatitis had recently had a Covid-19 infection, but there have been a high number of Covid-19 infections in this age group so this is not unexpected.

Some experts suggest previous Covid infection may have left some children with a pool of virus in the intestine, which is reactivated by an adenovirus infection, triggering liver inflammation and a dysfunctional immune response.

Milder variants like Omicron might make these viral reservoirs more likely.

It emerged last week that health officials are investigating whether dogs could be linked to the cases, although this is down the scale in terms of theories.

The main message to parents is that this is still very rare, but look out for symptoms of hepatitis such pale, grey-coloured stools, dark urine, and yellowing of the eyes and skin. If a child is not getting better, look for a yellow tinge in the whites of the eyes.