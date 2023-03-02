Wexford hospital fire sparks ‘biggest evacuation in health service history’ as 200 patients moved

Fire services at the heart of the blaze - the plant room at Wexford General Hospital

More than 200 patients were evacuated from Wexford General Hospital yesterday evening, after a major fire broke out in the building’s machinery room.

The patients, among them those seriously ill and in intensive care, were ferried by ambulances to hospitals in Kilkenny, Cork and Dublin, in what has been described as “the biggest evacuation in the history of the health service”.

Staff and patients will not be able to return to Wexford General before next Saturday at the earliest. A hospital spokesperson said significant damage was caused to the building – and this was still being assessed last night, a process that will continue today.

One woman, who had given birth via Caesarean section less than 24 hours earlier, told how she was moved down a smoke-filled corridor with her newborn baby in a mobile cot.

She said that while the nurses were “great”, confusion reigned as they awaited word on how to proceed – and whether or not the new mother was to be evacuated elsewhere.

A major emergency was declared after the fire broke out in the hospital’s machinery room at around 4pm.

Initially around 100 people were evacuated from the affected part of the building. However just after 6pm a ‘major incident’ was declared – and the decision was made to evacuate the entire hospital.

Dozens of ambulances from the National Ambulance Service, drawn from around the country, transferred more than 200 patients to other hospitals, with those in the Intensive Care Unit moved first.

No injuries were reported among either patients or staff.

Seven units of Wexford Fire Service fought the blaze, along with other crews from neighbouring counties with up to 45 firefighters involved in the operation.

The blaze had been largely brought under control by 7pm. However significant water damage was caused to the hospital. Firefighters remained at the hospital overnight.

Ray Murphy of Wexford Fire Service said: “We had hazards like flammable gas and oxygen on site. We got them cut off and dealt with the fire from the roof. But it spread to the roof of adjacent buildings.

"Thankfully, we were able to stop it there, and it didn’t go down through the building.”

He said the evacuation took place early, “which was a good decision on the hospital’s part”.

“They evacuated the on-call rooms and staff rooms on the fourth floor, and also the St Pat’s and St Catherine’s wards, which includes paediatrics. We also evacuated the St Mary’s ward, and ICU was also evacuated. In total, there were upwards of 100 people in that area,” he added.

Plumes of thick black smoke were seen across Wexford town, and Wexford Co Council issued a warning to those in the area to close their windows and doors.

The public was last night asked to stay away from the hospital. Anyone requiring emergency care was asked to attend their closest alternative accident and emergency unit.

Meanwhile a helpline was due to be set up last night to answer queries from patients’ worried families and loved ones.

A spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group said last night that a significant logistical operation was underway to transfer evacuated patients to both alternative public and private hospitals.

​