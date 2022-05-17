‘We've basically been punished for having children with special needs’ – mother of autistic twins on battle to secure school places for her boys

Darren Milne who is pleading to be heard to get supports for his twin sons Ryan and Kyle who both have autism. (Pic: RTE Prime Time)

Kyle Milne (11) with his mum Gillian, who is pleading to be heard to get supports for Kyle and his twin brother who both have autism. (Pic: RTE Prime Time)

Gillian and Darren Milne, from Glasnevin in Dublin are pleading to be heard to get supports for their twin boys with autism. (Pic credit: RTE Prime Time)

The parents of autistic twins have told of their desperate fight to secure suitable school places for their autistic twin boys.

Three years after they made a special appeal on RTE’s Prime Time, Gillian (Bolger) (48) and Darren Milne, (51), from Glasnevin, north Dublin have returned to the programme tonight to urge the State to make good on its promises to help them.

The couple first appeared on the State broadcaster’s current affairs programme in September 2019 to discuss how their then eight-year old sons Ryan and Kyle had not been allocated a place in a special school.

The twins, who are now 11, have severe autism as well as ADHD, severe learning disabilities and other special needs. However during the Covid-19 lockdown, Kyle developed Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and his compulsive behaviours have worsened since the restrictions have eased, according to his mother.

Read More

The day after the programme aired on September 18, 2019, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, then the Fianna Fáil party leader raised their plight in the Dail.

He said: “Last night, the daily struggle of Gillian Bolger and Darren Milne to look after their eight-year-old twins, Kyle and Ryan, who both have autism and other health issues, was harrowingly revealed. The story showed where the Government, through its agencies, has clearly failed these children and parents, and many more parents, due to the shortage of school places.”

Then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar responded: “The Minister for Education and Skills has committed to examining the particular case of Kyle and Ryan to see if there is anything more that can be done more quickly for them and their family.”

While their intervention did result in the boys being offered a home tutor in October 2019, after their placement in an autism unit of a mainstream school in 2017 was deemed to be inappropriate, the tutor allocated to them was only available to work 18 out of the 30 hours a week to which they were entitled.

Meanwhile, the couple paid €1,800 last year for private psychological assessments on the twins, which recommended that the boys attend a special school for autistic children with nursing provided. However, they have still yet to be allocated a placement, according to Ms Milne.

"Straight away, they knew that a unit a school wasn't appropriate for the boys. Our new psychology report finally said that the boys needed a special school. We've applied for school places for the boys each year....There is no place for Ryan and Kyle."

And while the couple was recently granted a home care package from the HSE that would provide private care to the twins for 18 hours a week in the family home, that hasn’t worked out either, Ms Milne said.

“Basically out of all the home care companies in Dublin, not one of them would take on the 18 hours with Ryan and Kyle. They either didn't have the staff or had nobody to do it. I was absolutely heartbroken. I couldn't believe it.”

She added that while the HSE did offer an alternative respite service outside the home, the couple said such care is not suitable for the boys, noting the HSE was not aware of the boy’s psychological report when it made the offer.

Along with the stress of trying to find a proper school placement for their sons, the couple was faced with the prospect of losing their home back in 2019 as a result of being €50,000 in mortgage arrears due to Mr Milne, who is a Dublin Bus driver, having to take off so much time off work to deal with the issue.

And while a housing charity did arrange to buy their home so it would not be repossessed, the couple said they are still facing financial difficulties, with no option now of leaving the boys their home in the future.

“The home is the be all and end all for us to leave them. Obviously, that's not going to happen now, Mr Milne said.

"We've gotten ourselves into debt and we've borrowed money to get speech therapy for the lads. There's been days in the house when the fridge is completely empty,” Ms Milne added.

“We've basically been punished for having children with special needs. You feel almost to blame. Did we not fight hard enough?, she said.

Her husband said the ongoing stress of the situation has taken its toll on the family.

"Some days you just don't want to go on. And it's not that you don't want to go on. You're just struggling to find the strength to go because, you're worn out, you think you're just worn out to the point where that's it. Then you look at the boys and you have to keep going. You have no choice. You just have to."

Meanwhile, UCC Law professor Conor O’Mahony told the programme: “Every child has a constitutional right to education that is suitable to their needs. And if you have a child who reaches the age of eleven without having had appropriate education provision made, then I think it's quite clear the State will have failed in its constitutional obligations towards that child.”

“The constitutional case law is very strong on the value of early intervention and delay... So delay in itself can constitute a violation of the constitutional right to education."

“If the State is aware through assessments or otherwise that there are children who need places in special schools, then that means the State is obliged to resource those schools and to make sufficient places available in those schools to meet the needs of those children”, he added.

In the meantime, Ms Milne renewed her appeal to the State to intervene.

“Last time we were on Prime Time, I've seen that Micheál Martin brought us up in the Dáil. He was like, what about the Milne family? Look at what happened to them. We've lost our home. We have no education for our kids. And when I look back and I think we're still three years on from that, practically. And my mental health has absolutely, you know, since losing my mam and Covid. In January this year, I felt like I couldn't go on anymore. I just woke up one Saturday and thought, I can't do this anymore."

“Please for Ryan and Kyle's sake, please let them get a school place that they need and that they deserve. They're beautiful children, she said.”

Mr Milne, added: “My kids are just not being given an education. They are not being given a chance whilst every other kid is. Just because they have autism doesn't mean they don't matter."