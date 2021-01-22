EU leaders have been told two of the new variants of Covid 19 – the Brazilian and South African strains – may be vaccine resistant. It is understood the UK variant can be dealt with by the vaccines.

In response the Taoiseach has said Ireland will do five times more tests on the genetic make-up of new Covid 19 strains, which are more infectious, and may beat the vaccines.

Mr Martin was speaking after EU leaders met for three hours by video- link to assess possible tougher movement restrictions – but ultimately agreed to keep borders open for now. The leaders also discussed the urgent need for more intensive genomic scrutiny of test samples.

These genomic tests are aimed at learning more about the new Covid 19 strains amid ongoing concerns in all 27 member states about high death tolls and hospitalisations.

Read More

Mr Martin said he supported more genome testing to pin down the new virus strains which may be more contagious – and some of which may prove to vaccine resistant. He also said he will support every EU effort to increase the vaccine rollout.

The Taoiseach said Ireland was currently doing genomic testing on about 1pc of Covid 19 samples.

“But we have committed to increase this as soon as we can to 5pc of samples and we are working on that right now,” he told Independent.ie after the summit. He added that there will be talks about greater EU cooperation to achieve this.

The EU Commission said the current rate of less than 1pc of samples getting genomic tests across the member states was too low and this urgently needs to go to 5pc – and ideally 10pc. Denmark is one of the few member states genome testing 10pc of samples and others doing well include Luxembourg.

The Taoiseach also said that he did not expect really big volumes of the vaccine to be available in Ireland until April. But after that it will be a major challenge to have an efficient vaccine service.

“In the second quarter of the year vaccine should cease to be ‘an issue of supply’ and become ‘an issue of administration.’” Mr Martin summed up.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she was concerned about manifestations of the new Covid strain in UK, Ireland, Denmark and Netherlands. Speaking after Germany renewed tough restrictions, until at least February 14, she said keeping borders open depended upon everyone respecting the rules.

The Taoiseach said Ireland was prepared to consider all travel control measures. But he insisted that supply chains for food, medicines, and other vital supplies must be maintained at all costs.

The leaders agreed all countries will oblige incoming travellers to have proof of testing Covid-free within the previous 72 hours. Mr Martin said this system has already been put in place by Ireland.

The EU’s aim is to have 70pc of the entire population vaccinated by the summer – without specifying a month. Hopes received a boost on Thursday when Pfizer revealed that their delay on vaccine production, signalled last week, will be much shorter than expected.

Read More





Online Editors