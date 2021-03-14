‘We’re over the moon’, student and her gran get vaccine on same day

Sorcha McElchar after receiving her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccination in Letterkenny. Photo: North West Newspix

A 23-year-old student and her grandmother are “over the moon” after both received their Covid-19 vaccines on the same day.

Sorcha McElchar, who is considered ‘high risk’ due to an autoimmune disease, said the moment was particularly special as she received her first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

Shortly afterwards, her 81-year-old grandmother Mary McMenamin, received her vaccine in Millbrae Surgery in Carndonagh, Co Donegal.

Sorcha said that in recent weeks, her grandmother had “felt bad” as it looked like she would get her vaccine before her granddaughter. In the event, they ended up getting it on the same day. “I say both me and her go off on holidays now,” Sorcha joked.

However, looking at the broader situation, Sorcha said she believed that until most of the country is vaccinated and Covid-19 rates go down, people like her, who have complex medical conditions, will continue to be at risk.

“I think it’s going to be a while before things are back to normal, and even then, are things going to change for the likes of me? Are things going to be more accessible?”

She is “not waiting for the pubs and restaurants to open”, but is more interested in returning to dance class, going to the cinema and “feeling safe again”.

Living with an autoimmune disease during a pandemic has posed challenges for Sorcha, such as seeing her friends and family.

“They don’t want to visit because they don’t want to be the ones who give me Covid,” she said.

Sorcha’s dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine was administered by a familiar face: her cousin Lorraine Guthrie, who is nurse manager at Letterkenny University Hospital. Ms Guthrie was the first person in Donegal to be vaccinated.

Sorcha, who is used is getting injections, said: “It wasn’t that sore at all. It’s exactly like the flu jab – the same feeling.”

Sorcha received the vaccine because she is in the priority category of people aged 16-69 who are at very high risk.

At the age of two, Sorcha was diagnosed with autoimmune polyendocrinopathy-candidiasis-ectodermal dystrophy, or APECED for short. This is a rare, heritable autoimmune condition which affects the immune system and attacks hormone-producing glands in the body.

People who have the condition can be affected in various ways, and Sorcha says she has never met anybody with the same symptoms as her.

“Some people might only get one thing, and some people might get unlucky and get 10 things – like me,” she said. For Sorcha, the condition started with her eyes at the age of two, when she experienced keratoconjunctivitis. This resulted in ulcers in her eyes.

Around the same time, she began to suffer from malabsorption. At the age of four, Sorcha’s body went into a full body spasm due to low calcium levels. She was brought to Crumlin Hospital and later diagnosed with APECED.

Over the years, Sorcha has developed even more conditions, including problems with her thyroid, parathyroid, pancreas and adrenalin glands.

This has resulted in her developing Type 1 diabetes and Addison’s disease.

Like every student during lockdown, Sorcha has turned to online learning to finish her degree in food science and nutrition at the Letterkenny Institute of Technology.

Online Editors