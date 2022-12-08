‘We’re not contemplating any Covid-style measures for Strep A,’ says Tánaiste as he urges parents to keep sick children at home

Minister Humphreys and the Tánaiste meet with a shy Cara Reilly (11) and her classmates from St Ciaran's National School, Hartstown Dublin (Photo: Julien Behal)

No emergency Covid-style measures are contemplated to confront a possible wave of deadly Strep A infections, the Tánaiste has said.

And the State has not been informed about a shortage of antibiotics, Leo Varadkar said, despite claims of inadequate stocks from pharmacists.

“The Government is very concerned about Strep A. It's a bacterial illness that has been around for a long time,” said Mr Varadkar, a former Health minister and hospital doctor.

‘There have been a number of cases, and unfortunately, sadly, at least one fatality in recent days,” he said, referring to the death of a four-year-old child here and a five-year-old schoolgirl in Northern Ireland.

On warnings to schools and parents, Mr Varadkar said: “The advice that we’re giving parents is that if your child is sick or has a high temperature, has a cough as a sore throat, it’s best to keep them at home.

“Keep them under observation, and contact your GP if you feel they're deteriorating or they're not getting better.”

After claims of dwindling stocks of antibiotics, Mr Varadkar said: “We haven't been informed of any shortage of oral or IV penicillin at this stage, but we're aware of what's being signalled in the UK. So we're definitely going to follow up on that.

“It is a treatable illness, but very important that we heed the advice of CMO (Chief Medical Officer). So if your child has a temperature of sore throat, keep keep them under observation and contact your GP if you feel that they're deteriorating.”

The number of cases, thankfully so far is relatively low, Mr Varadkar said.

‘We’re not contemplating any Covid-style measures for Strep A. But I do think one thing that Covid has taught all of us is a little bit more about how we manage infectious diseases. And some of the advice that applies to Covid is valid.

“And certainly it is that if your child is sick, has a sore throat, is coughing, or has a high temperature, best to keep them out of school — and seek medical attention if you think they're not getting better.”