Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said "we're making strong progress" as eight further deaths and 309 more Covid-19 cases were confirmed by the Department of Health today.

This brings the total number of cases in the State to 242,402 and the total number of coronavirus-related fatalities to 4,820.

Of the deaths reported today, four occurred in April, two in February and two occurred in January or earlier.

The median age of those who died was 79 years and the age range was 43-92 years.

Of the cases notified today, 168 are men and 141 are women. The median age is 35 years old, with 71pc under 45 years of age.

There were 107 cases reported in Dublin, 30 in Kildare, 14 in Offaly, 21 in Meath, 14 in Limerick and the remaining 104 cases are spread across 18 other counties.

As of April 13, 1,094,964 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 769,721 people have received their first dose and 325,243 people have received their second dose.

Minister Donnelly said today he had the "most positive" briefing with deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn.

"Just finished up the most positive post-Nphet briefing with Ronan we've had in a long time," the Health Minister said on Twitter.

"Thanks to a huge effort by households right across the country we're making strong progress. While there's still a good deal of risk, we're doing well."

Just finished up the most positive post-NPHET briefing with @ronan_glynn we've had in a long time.



Thanks to a huge effort by households right across the country we're making strong progress. While there's still a good deal of risk, we're doing well. Some highlights: (1/4) — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 15, 2021

1. R 0.7 to 1.0, likely a little under 1.

2. 5 day case average 388, down 10% on last week (270 end Nov). Critically, NPHET saying this not down to vaccines (yet) but is down to people sticking with health measures, meeting outdoors, etc. - HUGE achievement for Ireland!

(2/4) — Stephen Donnelly (@DonnellyStephen) April 15, 2021

Mr Donnelly then highlighted these positives. The R number is currently between 0.7 to 1.0 and the five-day case average is 388. This is down 10pc on last week. The 14-day incident rate is down on 13pc from last week.

He added: "Critically, Nphet saying this not down to vaccines (yet) but is down to people sticking with health measures, meeting outdoors, etc. - HUGE achievement for Ireland!"

Covid hospitalisations are currently at 184. Speaking at this evenings Nphet briefing, Dr Glynn said it's the first time since mid-December that this figure has been below 200.

"We have seen a significant reduction in case counts last week compared to the proceeding weeks with 2,803 cases compared to 3,618 cases the week before. So a 22pc reduction," Dr Glynn said.

There have been no new outbreaks in nursing homes this week or last week and average close contacts are down to 2.6.

Mr Donnelly said this is a "phenomenal achievement", adding "keeping cases down and again showing how important it has been to stick with the public health measures."

