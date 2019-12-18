'We're gutted' - Family left distraught after Eoin's spinal surgery cancelled due to a shortage of nurses

A Meath family has been left devastated after a teenager's spinal surgery was cancelled at the last minute because of a shortage of nurses on Monday.

Eoin Ward - who has been waiting for two years for the surgery - and his family have now made a heartfelt appeal to Temple Street Children's Hospital in Dublin to ensure rescheduled surgery for Friday goes ahead to help alleviate the teen's pain from a 94pc curvature of the spine.

If not, his parents Catriona and Declan, from Clonard, say they were told the earliest date they will get for his operation is February.

Eoin, who is mostly peg fed, had been told last July that he needed surgery as soon as possible.

