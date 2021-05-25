‘We’re going into a pandemic of domestic violence in young people fuelled by drugs’ says survivor 

Priscilla Grainger, a victim of domestic violence, at her home in Dublin. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Domestic violence among young people will be the next pandemic, a mother who escaped her abusive husband 10 years ago has said.

Priscilla Grainger, who set up a support group called Stop Domestic Violence in Ireland along with her daughter Ainie, said they have seen a rise in domestic violence in young people, and much of it is fuelled by drugs.

“I do believe we're going into a pandemic of domestic violence in young people, being brought on by cocaine and drugs,” Ms Grainger told the Irish Independent.

“I'm not saying every person is on cocaine, or every person is on drugs, but there's a huge percentage that's on it.

“The problem with young people is some of them go back to their abuser because they think they're going to change them.

“They think ‘I'm going to change them, she loves me or she wouldn't do this to me’. And it's all then chipping away.

"It's all emotional abuse and a huge amount of cohesive control.”

The Dubliner said the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated domestic violence, and that the support group is the busiest it has ever been.

"We've noticed it is hitting women quite hard because of being at home, the kids not being in school and the financial pressure,” she said.

"But, men were getting a shocking time as well. Men were going through it because they were at home and not used to being at home.

“And then, to be honest, people started to see who they were married to.”

Ms Grainger added that due to the pandemic, she is meeting victims in places she never has before.

"I met a girl one day down in Lidl, I even gave her the exact aisle where I was going to meet her,” she said.

"And then in case her abuser was following her I was to let on that I went to school with her.”

The mother-of-one escaped her abuser 10 years ago with her now 23-year-old daughter.

At one point, Ms Grainger said she thought she was going to die when she was thrown against a radiator and left in agony with a broken jaw and injured ribs.

“We're out now since 2011,” she said. “When we got out we had nothing...and we have worked our way back up, we made an honest living.

"We always said that if we had the strength and the capabilities, that we would set up the group.

"We set up the support group and are holding on to what we said that we didn't want to make money from it, it was to give support to other victims that needed us.

"So thank God, we have done very well in our lives.”

Ms Grainger is pleading with victims of domestic abuse to make a plan and get out of the situation.

Her support group can be contacted by email, phone, on Facebook or a Whatsapp has been set up on 0868697022 which victims can contact 24 hours a day.

The mother and daughter also offer free talks to schools colleges, universities and workplaces which can be booked by contacting them.