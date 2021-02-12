‘We’re a good six weeks away from 100 Covid cases a day’ – Professor Philip Nolan

Prof Nolan said if there is one message he would like to give this morning it’s one of “hope but also of realism”. Photo by: Stephen Collins/Collins

Ireland is “a good six weeks away” from getting Covid-19 cases down to 100 a day, Professor Philip Nolan said.

Chair of the Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, Prof Nolan said if there is one message he would like to give this morning it’s one of “hope but also of realism”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland, he said the country has done really well in getting the disease down, but the reality is that we are still in a precarious position.

Read More

"We have made extraordinary process, we have gone from six and a half thousand cases a day to one and a half thousand [a day] in six weeks,” he said.

"But Dr Ronan Glynn put it very well yesterday evening that last week by every indicator of the disease we have more disease and more severe disease than any point in 2020.

“So, we are just getting below the level we were at at the peak in October and we are at about the same stage as we were in late April 2020.”

Prof Nolan said that in order to “keep that realism” the country needs to continue to keep the effort up.

"We are still a good six weeks away at least from getting case numbers down close to 100 a day,” he said.

"So, we should be at 200 to 400 cases a day going into March and we should be approaching the middle to the end of March in the region of 100 to 200 cases a day."

When cases do decrease close to 100 a day, Prof Nolan said the government should be thinking about “the very careful resumption” of priority activities.

"If the levels of disease decrease it gives government options and I think we need to be conscious of what are our priorities,” he said.

“This pandemic has had a huge impact on the lives of children, if our children are a priority then we adults need to make sacrifices in order to ensure that they can return to education.”

Read More





Online Editors