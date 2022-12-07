Wear a mask if you suspect you might have Covid, WHO envoy says as new strain emerges

Irish people who suspect they are becoming ill with Covid should wear masks and be aware that long Covid is a risk, a special envoy of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Dr David Nabarro said the emerging BQ1 strain was not a variant of concern but it is highly transmissible and presents a particular immediate risk to the vulnerable and older population.

Dr Nabarro said: “First of all, I believe that the time when you really need to wear a mask is if you think you might be moving into having Covid yourself and you're not sure that you're really sick enough to warrant going into isolation.

“You are particularly infectious at the early stages of a Covid outbreak and so I would most encourage mask wearing if you are concerned to avoid giving the virus to others because you might be carrying it.”

Dr Nabarro told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1 he also encouraged mask wearing to “reduce the likelihood that you get the virus from others.”

The BQ1 variant has been reported in 50 countries and there is concern it could pose a risk for those who are vulnerable. The requirement to wear masks in indoor public settings has been dropped in Ireland but is still encouraged in crowded places and on public transport.

“My graduated response would be wearing my mask if I'm in a very crowded place,” Dr Nabarro (73) said.

“Being ready to maintain distancing,” is also something “a sensible person ought to be doing, if they are at risk as a result of this virus.”

Dr Nabarro said it was right that society “absolutely” should “protect older people.”

He added: “And if we're in the older age group, we protect ourselves. Bear in mind, you'll see that you still are much more likely to suffer if you're above the age of 65. And particularly if you're above the age of 75.”

Those eligible are also being encouraged by the HSE to come forward for booster Covid vaccinations.