People diagnosed with coeliac disease could be suffering unnecessarily due to a lack of direct and immediate access to dietitians in the health service, according to the Coeliac Society of Ireland (COI).

'We waited 14 months to see a dietitian' - long delays for children dealing with coeliac disease

Helen Calvey’s daughter Elena O’Neill was diagnosed with coeliac disease when she was just four years old and had to wait more than a year to see a dietitian.

Helen said: “My little girl had to wait 14 months to see a dietitian after she was diagnosed with coeliac disease – that’s a very long time to be unsure about what food will or won’t make your child unwell.

"We finally got to see a fabulous dietician and Elena is now thriving on a diet that is both balanced and completely gluten free. She is five now but no child, or adult, should have to wait that long to see a dietitian when they have such a life-altering condition.”

Following a recent survey, the society found that some people with the gluten intolerance disorder faced delays of up to 18 months after being diagnosed.

COI say an estimated 47,500 people in Ireland have the chronic autoimmune condition, but only 12,000 have been diagnosed. The only treatment for coeliac disease is a strict gluten free diet for life.

Symptoms of coeliac disease can include abdominal bloating, wind or stomach pains, constipation, weight loss and migraines.

In order to help alleviate these delays, the CSI is offering in-house consultations at a reduced rate with a registered dietitian for its members.

Coeliac Society of Ireland chief executive Gill Brennan said: “It is crucial for people who are diagnosed with coeliac disease to see a qualified dietitian as soon as possible so they can start the process of adapting their food intake immediately.

"The disease can be very debilitating and may have some very serious long-term consequences if not managed as early as possible."

