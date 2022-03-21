| 8.9°C Dublin

‘We threw a party and dressed Hollie as Disney princess Elsa... when she died in my arms, we were heartbroken’

Laura Brady and her partner Ciaran Duffy, whose daughter Hollie died in November 2019 Expand
Lauren is sharing her daughter's story to raise awareness of brain cancer Expand
Hollie Brady was diagnosed with glioblastoma after her symptoms included a sorehead and nausea Expand
hollie died in November 2019, at home, surrounded by her loved ones Expand

Jade Beecroft

When Laura Brady’s daughter Hollie began complaining of a sore neck and then an upset tummy, little did she know it was the beginning of a journey that would have the saddest ending imaginable.

Hollie was just five years old when she was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

