We thought we could get to grips with Covid – but we underestimated variants

LAST year was supposed to be the year we would learn to live with Covid-19. A truce could be called, with the ultimate weapon of lockdown retired as more of the population was vaccinated.

But Covid-19 was only lying in wait to mock us again. It changed its clothes, switching from the Alpha to Delta variant and now to another highly infectious form of the virus, Omicron.

At home, records were being set. In mid-January Ireland had the highest infection rate in the world. By September, we were number one in Europe for vaccinations.

If it was a year of tragedy, we could also celebrate some triumphs, with over 9,000 lives saved here due to vaccines. A catalogue of lessons have also been learned, some through very bitter experience.

1. Following the herd

Once the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out gathered pace, there was much expectation that we were heading for herd immunity. As the spring buds appeared, so did our much-needed optimism rise.

A combination of immunity through vaccination and previous infection would reduce the ability of the virus to spread among the population. The threshold for immunity moved from 70pc to 85pc of adults.

But the highly infectious Delta variant, coupled with the realisation that although vaccines reduce the risk of infection they cannot stop it, meant we never hit the holy grail. Another weakness was the lack of a vaccine until now for children under 12.

2. Vaccines-alone strategy

Take-up of the vaccines here was the envy of other countries and the HSE displayed great efficiency in the first roll-out after a controversial start, mainly due to lack of supply and some queue-jumping.

The dream was that with so many people jabbed by the end of October, Ireland could enter a Gatsby-like state of freedom and celebration. But vaccines on their own will not get us through the pandemic. It means wearing face masks, physical distancing, ventilation and other measures will be heavily relied on for some time to come.

The answer to waning immunity after months of being vaccinated are booster shots. More vaccines to target Omicron are promised, but these will take time to develop and administer.

3. Underestimating variants

The Alpha variant was the unseen fire in the living room in the Christmas of 2020. This was especially the case in an unvaccinated population that helped fuel the January explosion in the virus.

The debate may still rage over whether the Government should have opened up as much in the run-up to the festive season. Alpha was not the only cause of the virus ripping through the country early in 2021. But it is inescapable that the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) underrated its threat.

The devastation witnessed in hospitals saw more than 2,000 Covid patients by January 18. By the time Delta arrived and the fourth wave began in July, high vaccine coverage provided some shield against it.

But it tightened its grip in autumn and winter. Faster decision-making around the roll-out of booster jabs might have led to more protection earlier in the face of Omicron.

4. Last line of defence

The ability of hospitals to cope with a surge in Covid-19 patients is still being tested. A lack of intensive care beds remains a major weakness.

They have been increased to around 301 but hospitals again have to create surge capacity to prepare for the Omicron wave.

This involves temporary intensive care beds, taking over facilities and borrowing staff from other areas. A combination of a failure to recruit full-time experienced staff and a need for capital works is slowing down progress.

5. Schools and Covid-19

The mystery remains on how much primary school children pass on the virus to each other in schools.

Chief medical officer Tony Holohan and other senior public health officials continue to insist it is low and cases diagnosed among schoolchildren were most likely picked up at home.

We went from schools being called safe places to safer places. By the time face masks were introduced for children in third class and higher, the incidence rate among five- to 12-year-olds was the highest in the country.

A limited form of contact tracing, allowing a child stay in school if they had no symptoms and take antigen tests, was reintroduced. The incidence in primary schools has fallen with much credit being given to face masks.

Vaccines for five- to 11-year-olds will further abate the spread from early 2022 – but it remains to be seen what part children will play in overall transmission.

6. Trusting the messenger

There were several instances where the message got lost. Trusting the messenger is key to getting people to follow the rules.

The most obvious example was around antigen testing.

Now, Nphet appears to have had a road to Damascus moment and antigen tests are being deployed by the HSE in various ways, including the testing of fully vaccinated close contacts.

Communication landmines are inevitable, but in a pandemic the hand must always be on the brake by those whose job it is to advise on how to inform the public if it looks like confusion is growing.

7. Zero Covid

The myth of zero Covid died when New Zealand realised it could no longer be a fortress and keep the virus out. It was never a realistic option for Ireland.

Lockdowns spare hospitals the worst and save lives but in terms of infections, they are delivering diminishing returns as variants spread more easily.

There is also the hidden toll in delayed non-Covid care, mental health, not to mention the economic fallout. It’s arguable time was wasted in those tough months.