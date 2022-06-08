The Happy Pear twins Stephen and David Flynn have addressed the recent controversy surrounding a video they posted online earlier this year suggesting ways to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer through diet.

The video, which was posted on their Instagram account in April and then deleted, made claims about breast cancer rates in women in the UK and other high-income countries, and put forward ways people can reduce their risk of breast cancer.

The vegan brothers run a café and shop in Greystones, Co Wicklow, and are well known for their cookbooks, courses and embracing a healthy lifestyle.

The short video posted to the pair’s Instagram in April came in for heavy criticism online, with many commenters urging them to remove the video.

Over video footage, a voiceover on the clip said: “One in seven women in the UK and other high-income countries will get a diagnosis of breast cancer in their lifetime, versus one in a hundred in Hong Kong and one in a thousand in China.

“Some of the possible factors are excessive saturated fat intake, excessive dairy intake and excessive animal products intake.

“Here’s five things to reduce your risk; aim for a healthy body weight, eat mostly whole food, plant-based. Aim for eight to 13 fruit and veg portions per day; reduce alcohol consumption, avoid smoking and move regularly; eat mushrooms - reduces your risk of breast cancer, east soy products two to three times per day.”

Speaking on The Ray D’Arcy Show on RTÉ, the twins said they made a “mistake” and will “stay in our lane” in the future in relation to what they discuss online.

They said it was not their intention to “upset anyone” and that they were trying to “shine a light on female’s health”.

“We started a podcast almost two years ago and recently we had a senior consultant gynecologist on Dr Nitu Bajekal and we were talking about women’s health and one of the topics she covered was breast cancer,” they said.

“I did a short little video on the subject matter of breast cancer, and I spoke with Nitu about it, and she went through it with me, and I went with it.

“People thought it was us giving advice on breast cancer. There was a huge controversy around it, and we understand why now, and I guess our expertise is eat more fruit and veg and I guess we’ve seen it in countless cases within ourselves.

“We’re not doctors, we’re not medical experts, but we do work with a lot of doctors and that’s the kind of thing and we understand the controversy and we apologise if we upset anyone, our intention was quite the opposite, it was to try and shine a light on female’s health and we apologise if we came across in any way insincere.”

The twins said the backlash to the video made them “more aware” and that fresh fruit and vegetables is their “area of expertise”.

“I think it was also the fact that we were saying it as opposed to her saying it, so we’re not doctors, we’re not dieticians,” they said.

“I guess we learned that we kind of stepped outside our lane and totally get it and it’s like how stupid of us, sincerest apologies and we know that vegetables is our area of expertise.

“We were ignorant, my intention was to inspire people to eat more veg and I realise we stepped out of line, we made a mistake.

“It’s been a hard challenging time, but on the other side, it’s been a great opportunity to reflect and be more responsible and also stick in our lane, stick with our own expertise it’s a lot easier.”