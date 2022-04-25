‘We made a couple of mistakes’ – Prof Nolan says Nphet failed to warn Government a ‘meaningful Christmas’ could lead to explosion in Covid cases

The former head of National Public Health Emergency Team’s (Nphet) modelling group has said that in hindsight they did not communicate well enough with the Government ahead of the 2020 “meaningful Christmas” pandemic episode which went on to see Ireland having the highest incidence of Covid-19 cases.

Prof Philip Nolan formerly of Nphet said they had presented to Cabinet what they thought would happen if the country were to open up with hospitality and house visits over Christmas 2020.

At the time the Government had promised the country a “meaningful Christmas “ after enduring another round of severe restrictions.

Prof Nolan, who is now head of Science Foundation Ireland , said today: “We made a couple of mistakes in presenting this slide. We were at 200 cases a day and falling and we were going in and saying, ‘look, things could go badly wrong here’,” he told a gathering at the University of Limerick.

“We said you could be back up through 400 cases a day in January, and that ‘400 cases a day’ stuck in the mind of the hearer as a reassuring figure, as opposed to ‘you’re accelerating through 400 massively’.”

He said they had warned Government that opening up hospitality and household visits over Christmas would put the country “absolutely in the wrong place”.

The Government had gone ahead in a “save Christmas” move and reopened pubs although it was short-lived.

Prof Nolan, who was speaking at the University of Limerick today with an expert panel looking at the role of data and other issues in Ireland’s response to the pandemic said:

“What did that teach us? It taught us that we weren’t, I wasn’t communicating the outputs of these models as well as was necessary to properly inform.

“There’s a whole science around that actually, that again, we need to think about.

“We need to be better at kind of communicating the range of possibilities and uncertainties and so on.

“Not only that, as soon as this was over, we were starting to vaccinate people.”

He added: "What arrived in the middle of this? Only Alpha (variant).”

Speaking at the event Dr Catherine Motherway, intensive care consultant at University Hospital Limerick, said one of the most concerning aspects in the first months of the pandemic was the near disappearance of non-Covid-19 patients including those suffering from heart attack and stroke.

A clearer picture of the impact of this has yet to emerge, she added.

Other speakers warned of the need to have proper data because of fears that there will be an excess of cancer deaths due to less screening and presentations.