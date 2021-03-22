‘We hoped to be in a better place now’ - experts warn Ireland is in ‘real danger’ of Covid-19 fourth wave

Ireland is in danger of facing another wave of Covid-19 cases, senior health officials have warned.

The HSE’s lead for infection control, Professor Martin Cormican, described case numbers as “stuck” and possibly rising, while HSE Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry has described the situation as “disheartening”.

Sunday saw 769 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed by the Department of Health, the highest daily increase in cases reported since Friday February 26.

There were also two more deaths of people with Covid-19.

Prof Cormican told RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland programme: “[Cases] are pretty much stuck, possibly going back upwards a bit. There’s a real danger of another surge.

“We certainly all hoped to be in a better place than we are. We need to deal with the reality of where we are and we need to be very careful.”

Mr Cormican described the increase in case numbers as disappointing and urged the public to continue in their social distancing efforts because the more people come together the more the virus spreads.

“That’s really hard because what’s got us through so far is that people have put up with a great deal of isolation and loneliness and burdened it as necessary to control the virus,” he said.

“Unfortunately it is still necessary because the new strain does seem to spread faster than the one we were used to. And that makes everything harder and makes it harder for everyone.”

He added: “The vast majority of people are trying really hard to adhere to the restrictions as much of the time as they possibly can.

“There are some people who are less careful and I suppose we continue to appeal to them and to explain to them that the risks that they’re taking is not just a risk for them, the risk that they’re taking is a risk for everyone they know and care about in the two weeks after they take that risk.”

Prof Cormican said the situation in hospitals had improved and described schools as stable, but warned they were seeing a spread in infection in workplaces and other settings where people gather together such as birthday parties and wakes.

“It makes no difference to the virus if it is a wake or a birthday party,” he added.

Meanwhile, Colm Henry, Chief Clinical officer said; “it’s disheartening to see those figures go up again - “we’re not really seeing the dip we really hoped for”.

Also speaking this morning, he said the HSE had planned to get cases down to about 200 a day by the end of February and “now we find ourselves stuck at this 500 a day, and even higher cases per day”.

Dr Henry says nursing home residents in Ireland are “almost completely covered” which is a “huge achievement", and front-line health care workers are “well into dose two”.

He says cases amongst health care workers have fallen from almost “1000 per week in mid-January” to "14 in one week” a few weeks ago.

But it is “too early to assume that increase vaccination uptake will immediately lead to an improving situation with the virus”, he added.

The re-opening phase of the Level 5 lockdown is due to begin April 5th, however, Dr Henry said, “At 500 or 600 cases a day it considerably narrows our choices”

“All those 500-600 cases, about 50-60 will translate into hospital admissions and 5 or 6 of those will end up entering intensive care.

“We’re seeing ongoing admissions of 20-30 per day into our hospital system – that’s what concerns me”, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Dr Henry spoke on complaints in recent weeks over contract tracing and a lack in HSE resources.

“About 70pc of cases maybe more, we know the sources – the remainder we don’t”, Dr Henry admitted.

He added that the HSE are “planning in the next few weeks to roll out a more thorough case investigation in the remaining 20 or 30pc” of unknown case sources.

The HSE is working with the GP community to vaccinate house-bound patients that cannot access a GP surgery.

“There is somewhere between 1500, maybe up to a 1000, housebound people awaiting vaccination", she says.

Dr Henry added, “as of last Friday, we got to 300”, with the national ambulance service.

He added that vaccinating housebound patients it is a “tricky exercise” due to “identifying those 5,6,7 people to use once that vial gets drawn up”.

The comments come as the country’s long-awaited mandatory quarantine system is set to become operational later this week.

People arriving from 33 countries flagged as high risk will have to quarantine in hotels for 14 days.

Mandatory quarantine will also apply to people arriving into Ireland without a negative PCR test.

Meanwhile, as of March 18, 654,251 doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in Ireland.

