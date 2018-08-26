'We have seen terrible cases of violence in A&E, which is what upsets me most' - Dr Chris Luke

If you have ever been shot or stabbed or suffered an overdose, you might have encountered Dr Chris Luke. For decades, he led hospital teams battling to save patients whose lives hung in the balance.

If you have ever been shot or stabbed or suffered an overdose, you might have encountered Dr Chris Luke. For decades, he led hospital teams battling to save patients whose lives hung in the balance.

"We've seen terrible cases of violence, which is the thing that most upsets me most in modern life," he said.

The Dubliner was consultant in emergency medicine at both Cork University Hospital (CUH) and Mercy University Hospital in Cork for the last 18 years. He was also director of post-graduate medical education at CUH.

He has just retired at age of 59 because severe wear and tear on his neck had led to compression of nerves, pain, numbness in his hand and loss of power in his right arm.

In his long career in emergency departments in Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cork, Dublin, Brisbane and other cities, he has seen a wide array of cases. One of the many memorable scenarios in his career arose from gangland violence while he was working at the Royal Liverpool University Hospital.

He said: "We had an extraordinary case of a chap who had been drinking in a bar near the hospital in Liverpool when he felt a sudden pain in the back of his head. It was the worst ever type of headache, which staff would call a thunderclap headache. It would suggest a brain haemorrhage.

SELFIE: Chris with his daughter Ciara — ‘Dr Luke the Second’

"He came into the triage area of hospital. When the nurse looked at him, she thought he had a pain around the neck and she X-rayed his neck. The X-ray revealed a bullet at the back of his head.

"He had narrowly escaped being assassinated as he sat on a barstool."

The vastly experienced Dr Luke is a passionate believer in teaching young doctors and nurses the most effective ways to care for patients rushed by ambulance to emergency departments.

He recalled feeling immensely proud of how the emergency room staff in the Mercy University Hospital instantly formed themselves into three teams one day last year and successfully saved the lives and limbs of three victims of a savage machete attack.

Teams at CUH also regularly rose magnificently to the occasion to save lives. He remembers with sadness how medical teams put in a massive effort at a Cork hospital some years ago to save the life of an ambulance driver and patients after an ambulance crashed on an emergency call. The driver died and the teams were devastated for a long time afterwards.

Also, an "absolutely emotionally exhausting" duty in emergency care was breaking the news to families that a loved one had not survived.

Overall, he believes the lack of hospital beds and emergency department resources in the Irish hospital system is affecting the care of patients and the morale of medical teams. Emergency department overcrowding is a widespread problem in Ireland.

"Nurses and doctors are trying to do the right thing and are being prevented by circumstances from doing the right things like being kind, creating privacy, affording dignity," he said. "What prevents this is over-crowding, noise, lack of resources, lack of time.

"So the top five things - privacy, dignity, compassion, comfort and care - are being obstructed by the want of resources, by the want of time, by the want of space," he told the Sunday Independent.

"What happens then? You have people who are committed and who have a vocation to health care, who do the right thing but end up constantly being associated with the wrong thing. That is a mismatch between wanting to do the right thing and ending up doing less than the right thing. It is the moral pathology at the root of burnout.

"And burnout is at the root of all the staffing problems," he said. "Burnout is a form of spiritual anaemia where people run out of moral energy, will, drive, and enthusiasm... If a doctor doesn't seem to care, or a nurse doesn't seem to care, it's nine times out of 10 because they are burned out or exhausted.

"The answer is largely resources. We have been suffering from a 50pc bed capacity deficit in Ireland for 30 years since Ray MacSharry (the then Finance Minister) wielded the knife in the late 1980s. Mac the Knife, they called him.

"Secondly, we need more doctors and nurses and that is to do with enhancing the idea of vocation," he said.

All young doctors newly trained by the State should have to sign up for at least six months on "the front line" in hospitals as they do in many other countries. It would help stabilise the supply of doctors.

The erratic supply of doctors, the constant search for locums, is a big problem, he said. Generous inspirational leadership is also needed that puts motivation of staff at the top of the agenda.

"What motivates staff is the pursuit of excellence, doing the right thing. So all obstacles to excellence like lack of beds, bullying, squabbling between departments, should be got out of the way," he said.

The biggest problem in emergency departments is having to deal with non-emergencies which causes overcrowding, he said.

"As it is, emergency departments in Ireland are acting as a care of the elderly ward on the corridor, or acting as a waiting room for the hospital, or acting as an outpatient clinic or X-ray and blood-taking service or as a hostel for the homeless, or acting as a walk-in service for tourists and refugees," he said.

Just a few days after Dr Luke retired from his emergency medicine consultant role, even before he had chance to say a proper goodbye to everyone, he became an accident casualty himself.

"People think I've disappeared like Reggie Perrin in that old TV comedy," he said. "Friends and colleagues think I've disappeared, but I just had a very serious accident... I am my own last patient."

Dr Luke was setting out to cycle to a nursing home in Cork to visit his 98-year-old mother Colette when the accident happened.

"Before I left, my neighbour remarked on my helmet and hi-vis jacket. We were laughing. I said 'Wouldn't I look like a right fool if I arrived in A&E without the helmet?'

"And five minutes later, I went into a pothole and over the handlebars. I was torpedoed into the ground with my head and face and ribs and arms and knees and so on.

"The helmet saved my life because I hit the ground just above my ear - the part of the skull which is very thin.

"If you hit the front of your head, that's where the thick bone is. If you hit the side of your head, it's thin. That's when you get serious damage.

"I lay on the ground, gasping, wheezing, and passers-by came to my assistance, including a lovely Croatian couple," he said.

But he did not go for treatment to his old emergency department: "I didn't want to impose on them. It's often very busy on a Sunday night."

"After the accident, I actually hobbled down to visit my mother. The nursing staff in her home gave me first aid. I went to the Urgent Care Centre and since then I've been having scans and X-rays and seeing orthopaedic doctors.

"Since the accident, my symptoms have emerged bit by bit. I had a fractured elbow to begin with but subsequent scans showed fractures of my wrist, of the length of my forearm, three or four ribs, and probably my shoulder tendons are damaged as well...

"The point is that two-thirds of fractures are not seen on the initial X-rays - as they can be hairline or very subtle.

"It is only when they change in appearance on a second X-ray 10 days to two weeks later or on scans that you pick them up. That's why so many injuries can be 'missed'.

"I don't think doctors appreciate enough that diagnoses can take time, like days or weeks, both with time and tests. In addition, I don't think doctors appreciate how long it can take injuries to settle. In my experience, serious accidents can often take up to 18 months where there has been a collection of problems.

"Certainly most fractures take eight to 10 weeks. You do need an interval of a couple of weeks and you also need further imaging," he said.

He believes patients' problems are not followed up as often as they should because of over-crowding in hospitals.

Dr Luke qualified in 1982 at UCD in Dublin. He worked in four Irish hospitals and did a stint in Zambia. He joined a "flying squad" in the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh which involved rushing to accident scenes in ambulances accompanied, in tough areas, by police.

He met his wife Vicky, 'a brilliant nurse', when they worked on the flying squad together. The couple has four children - and their eldest, Dr Ciara Luke (26), is training to be a consultant in emergency medicine in St Vincent's in Dublin. "I'm extraordinarily proud of Dr Luke The Second."

He said that he has a passionate interest in 'nightclub medicine' which aims to prevent 'party animals' from needing hospital emergency care. It includes training staff at pubs and clubs in Cork in first aid to care for people who are drunk or who are suffering the effects of drug-taking.

He always appreciated his emergency department colleagues. "The decency, the extraordinary nobility and the kindness and expertise of the nursing and medical staff who mind people in the most appalling of circumstances has made me proud to work in the front line.

"You are serving some of the most difficult people but you are working with the finest human beings.

"I am absolutely convinced that what we do in healthcare, in caring for others, is not only good for the others, it is very good for the carer.

"Science now suggests that being kind and caring and doing the right thing and being an altruist is astonishingly good for your brain, your mental welfare and your physical well-being. Morality may be very unfashionable - but I still think it is at the very heart of what we do."

