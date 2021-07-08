The question of whether Covid-19 will be a relatively docile animal in the room or a monster for the foreseeable future is in our own hands, Mike Ryan of the World Health Organisation (WHO) said today.

He called for better action by governments and a sharing of vaccines.

He said :"There are enough vaccines in the world to protect everybody who is older or has underlying condition and health workers."

But he said the vaccines are still not being distributed fairly.

It has created a two-tier pandemic with poorer countries losing out.

"We have a two tier pandemic and it is having real consequences for people.”

It will have ongoing social and economic consequences, he told a Times Higher Education forum organised by the Royal College of Surgeons.

A major world assembly is to take place in November to draw up a treaty aimed at getting all nations to pledge they will share the benefit and the burden.

"Science has triumphed but the problem is we have not been able to convert that science into not just fair distribution but a smart distribution."

At the moment there is not enough global solidarity but we "believe the momentum can be there."

It will only be the second time in history that the world has come together in such as assembly, he added.

"I believe it would be a massive step forward. A treaty is a promise to do things in the future. It makes a promise to the future."

He said that; "we need to look much more deeply how governments respond."

Dr Ryan said that it is the sacred duty of each country to protect citizens but also to put out a hand of mercy and solidarity.

Measures such as quarantine and restricting movement can have real economic and social consequences.

"If we use them we need to do them well. We need to learn how to use them better.

"We need to remember everything we do has potential unintended consequences."