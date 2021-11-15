‘We face long hours and no breaks – it is a wonder nobody’s been killed,’ says paramedic

A paramedic has said he believes “it’s a matter of time before someone’s killed”, as he fears for both patients and colleagues.

Working in Dublin, he said after decades of service in healthcare, this winter was already the worst he had witnessed.

“Ambulance staff are driving long distances, doing so much overtime and without breaks,” he told the Irish Independent.

“We’re often finishing shifts and driving an hour or so home. How there hasn’t been anyone killed yet, I don’t know.”

He outlined that he also feared for patients due to delays in getting the fastest possible medical attention.

“People could be waiting hours for an ambulance and they take frustration out on crews,” the paramedic said.

“I’ve heard of patients being in a far worse condition [due to late ambulance arrivals]. How many have passed away waiting, how many didn’t make it?

“How many calls were there where we were too late going to them, and they passed away?”

The paramedic, speaking anonymously, said overcrowding in A&Es was leading to “a knock-on effect” across the emergency system.

Staff were regularly working overtime, with 65pc of shifts leading to an “overrun”, he said.

“In many cases, those crews aren’t able to get breaks,” he said, adding that he had “never seen staff morale so low”.

Ambulance staff could wait up to three hours to hand patients over to A&E due to delays.

He believes much higher ICU bed capacity is needed and hundreds more staff should be employed.

Separately, Dr Mick Molloy, a member of the Irish Medical Organisation Consultant Committee, said hospitals were now really struggling under more than 20 years of unfulfilled Government promises to increase bed capacity in hospitals.

“Ambulances get backed up, they’re queuing up, trying to offload patients,” Dr Molloy said.

“That’s becoming a phenomenon. And since Covid infection control, you can’t take people from the ambulances to leave them waiting in a corridor, when patients are being screened for Covid.

“Bed capacity is an issue everywhere, while social distancing becomes a ridiculous concept in an emergency department.

“Waiting rooms in hospitals are always crowded.

“It’s hard to manage a crowd when you don’t know how busy it will get.

“No hospital in Ireland has an emergency department tailored for the number of people attending them,” he said.

A spokesperson for the National Ambulance Service (NAS) said it “can confirm that we’re currently experiencing very high demand for 999 services for patients”.

They added: “Since the pandemic began, the NAS has experienced longer offload delays at emergency departments.

“Infection prevention and control measures have increased the length of time dealing with patients, resulting in longer call durations.

“We’re not aware of any evidence or report that suggests a recent ambulance incident was linked to long hours or fatigue.

“The NAS fleet has more than 600 vehicles which clock up more than two million kilometres a month.

“Road traffic incidents will occur from time to time when such a large fleet is involved, especially when driving conditions become hazardous.

“For this reason, NAS staff receive sector standard driving and emergency driving training.”

NAS said a key target in the HSE’s national service plan for 2021 was for most very serious ambulance calls to be responded to in 18 minutes, 59 seconds, or less, and that this target was reached in the majority of calls this year.