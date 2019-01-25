Hundreds of angry GPs from every part of Ireland who say they are sick of saying “sorry” to patients are holding a mass protest outside Dáil Éireann next month.

'We are sick of saying sorry' - hundreds of GPs protest

The family doctors say they are “will be protesting on behalf of patients, as the family doctor service is, or has in some areas, completely collapsed.”

The protest will take place on February 6.

The National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP), which is staging the protest, warned that “this will mean that on the day, many GP practices maybe be closed to patients, or will have limited services available".

It added: “There is likely to be significant disruption to the GP service around the country on the day of the national protest.”

Announcing the protest, the doctors said they are “are tired of having to say sorry to patients” and tell them other excuses such as :

• “Sorry we can’t give you a same day appointment”

• “Sorry our nurse is only here part-time”

• “Sorry I can only give you a few minutes per consultation”

• “Sorry, you have to wait four years for your hip replacement”.

A spokesman said: "We have not chosen this decision lightly but it is vital for us to make the Government and others fully aware that our health system is in crisis and has been so for years.

“This is despite that fact that we have one of the most expensive health systems in the world.

“Evidence from around the world confirms that community based health systems, like the family doctor system, are the most efficient, safe and effective.

“Years of successive cuts in Government funding for general practice have created an inefficient unstructured health system which is collapsing.

“Also, promised extra investment in developing the GP service, like the fairytale promises under Sláintecare, have not even been begun to be delivered, so that the family doctor service can be healthy and sustainable for the future.”

Online Editors