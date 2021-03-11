There have been 10 further deaths and 592 more Covid-19 cases, the Department of Health confirmed today.

Professor Philip Nolan said "we are sailing very close to the winds" as up until now "we have had a steady increase at around 2pc today" however, in the last couple of days that has stabilised and there hasn’t been reductions.

He said although reductions of 10pc were seen some days in this third wave, it's nothing to be worried of as of yet.

The daily average case count at the moment is around 500 cases a day- which is double what we had in December and about 50 times of what we had at the end of June.

Today's figures bring the total number of cases in the state to 225,179 and the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 4,509.

Of the deaths notified today, eight deaths occurred in March, one in February and one in January.

The median age of those who died was 75 years and the age range was 0 - 84 years.

Of the cases notified today, 299 are men and 288 are women. The median age is 32 years old and 72pc are under 45 years of age.

Today saw 253 cases reported in Dublin, 52 in Kildare, 35 in Donegal, 33 in Meath, 28 in Galway and the remaining 191 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 8am today, 359 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU. There were 32 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Speaking about Covid hospitalisations at today's Nphet briefing, Prof Nolan said: "It remains higher than the highest number we saw in October.

“360 people in hospital is still a very high number. There are under 90 people in intensive care now, but this is still twice as many compared to the very worrying peak in October."

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Heath said today marks one year since Ireland’s first death related to Covid-19 was reported.

"More than 4,500 people have lost their lives with this disease. We remember them, and their families and friends, as well as the many people who remain seriously ill or who are dealing with long-term health issues because of Covid-19," he said.

"We now have three vaccines and a fourth authorised by the European Medicines Agency today, which offers us a way out of this pandemic."

As of March 8, 536,617 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland. Some 382,528 people have received their first and 154,089 people have received their second dose.

