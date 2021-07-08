‘We are in possibly the most dangerous period of this pandemic’ - WHO’s Dr David Nabarro

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) Dr David Nabarro is advising people not to travel abroad for non-essential reasons, despite the EU Digital Covid Certificate coming into effect from July 19.

Dr Nabarro said the current situation is too uncertain for non-essential travel to once again be the norm.

"Of course everybody wants to get back to travelling,” he said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne.

“But, this virus is not going away, we are in possibly the most dangerous period of this pandemic with variants and with huge deaths rate in the poorer world right now.

“I don't see any reason for saying to people ‘Back to normal, don’t worry’, well not according to my reading of the epidemiology.

"So the answer is essential travel only please.”

Dr Nabarro, who is a special envoy on Covid-19 for the WHO, said he believes the EU is right to come up with a system, but that the virus “is very much active”.

He added: “You can get a very bad upsurge in certain places and you could travel 50km and there’s nothing.

“It’s very localised and we don't always know where it is, that's why I’m cautious on travel.”

When asked if Europe will see case numbers similar to January in the coming weeks, Dr Nabarro said he doesn’t think it’ll escalate that soon.

“I don’t think it’ll be weeks I think it’ll be longer, but we could,” he said. “We don’t know whether we will and that’s the world we are living in at the moment."

He added that he expects a variant of the virus will come along that the vaccine won’t protect against.

“It is incredibly uncertain, there are variants emerging and we do not know if there will be a variant that can beat the vaccines,” Dr Nabarro said.

“We suspect it probably will happen, it's just one of those things in the way viruses work.

“So that’s why we are saying to everybody, the virus ain’t going away. Let's keep behaving as though it’s still very much around because new variants are coming all the time.”

As many 60-69 year-olds in Ireland have still not received their second jab due to the wait time between the AstraZeneca vaccine, Dr Nabarro said a different vaccine should have been used.

“It’s worthwhile me saying what the WHO guidance is, and its vaccinate your most vulnerable immediately and make sure they have two shots,” he said.

"Do everything you possibly can to give them two shots and if you can't give them two shots of the same vaccine there is recognition now that having different vaccines for first and second shot is better than not giving the second shot at all.”

