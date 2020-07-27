'We are each other's best defence' - no new coronavirus deaths as eleven more cases confirmed

Health workers prepare to give people free COVID-19 tests without needing to show ID in Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

No new coronavirus deaths have been reported, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has confirmed.

There have been 1,764 Covid-19 linked deaths in Ireland to date.

The HSPC revealed that another eleven cases of coronavirus have been diagnosed, bringing the total number to 25,892.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Fortunately, the number of cases reported last week (124) were fewer than the week before (143).

“This demonstrates the power of individual action to change the course of COVID-19 in our country. We are each other’s best defence. We know what works - through solidarity, ongoing vigilance and commitment to public health measures we can all play our part in stemming the spread of this virus.”

Rachel Kenna, Chief Nursing Officer, Department of Health, said: “While we wait for a COVID-19 vaccine there are many infectious diseases we currently vaccinate against including measles, rubella, meningitis and HPV. Immunisation programmes were paused due to COVID-19. It is important that school children complete their vaccination programmes now that it is safe to do so. Immunisation schedules for children are available on immunisation.ie.”

Online Editors