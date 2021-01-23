21/01/2021 Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, pictured at a Covid-19 update press conference at the Department of Health. Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

There has been a further 77 Covid-19 related deaths confirmed by the Department of Health today and 1,910 more cases.

This brings the total number of cases in the country to 186,184 and the total number of coronavirus related deaths to 2,947.

76 of the deaths reported today occurred in January, 1 in December.

The median age of those who died is 84 years and the age range is 43-98 years.

Dr Tony Holohan said “we are beginning to flatten the curve”.

"Each individual effort to follow the public health advice is making an impact, but we can only continue this positive trend and drive down incidence in the community by continuing to stay at home and avoid meeting or mixing with others in our social circle, including for any close family gatherings, such as birthdays or funerals, as these can be ‘super-spreader’ events.

“We know it is possible to have COVID-19 without displaying symptoms, so we all need to behave as though we are infectious and minimise our close contacts with others,” he said.

"If you suspect that you might be ill, isolate away from others in your household, let your close contacts know and come forward for testing as soon as possible.”

This comes as Taoiseach Michéal Martin said Ireland will be facing tough Covid-19 restrictions for the first six months of 2021.

Although he said this wouldn’t mean a full six-month lockdown, Mr Martin explained that the Government will be taking a “cautious and conservative approach” due to the new UK variant.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One with Brendan O’Connor, the Taoiseach also said the Government want numbers to be in the low hundreds before reopening schools.

He added that not all children will be back to school before St Patricks Day.

"The (case numbers) will have to be somewhere similar to where we were in October or November,” he said.

However, he added that in these months schools did “get through” with relatively high cases so he’s conscious of giving specific figures.

“The full million won’t be back (before St Patrick’s day). We can phase things and look at things differently,” the Taoiseach said.

"We need to think about this. We need to be innovative and obviously parallel with the way the virus is changing we need to adapt our approaches in terms of the mass movement of young people and students.

"I am passionate about education but with a million people involved we are going to have to look at it differently.”

He added that for the Government special education is a priority and they will be looking at this first.

Hundreds of parents with children with special needs were let down this week as in-person special education did not recommence on Thursday as planned. Speaking about this, the Taoiseach said “it was a failure all round”.

