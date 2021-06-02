Warning: Aldi recalls chicken goujons due to presence of salmonella

Aldi Ireland has recalled its Roosters breaded chicken goujons due to the presence of salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the alert yesterday, June 1, and is advising customers not to eat the implicated batches which have best before dates of October and November 2021.

The most common side effect of salmonella is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

"People infected with salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between six and 72 hours,” the FSAI warned.

"The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody. Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts four to seven days.

"Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission.

"The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness."

The batch code for the products being recalled is 20300B and 20323B.