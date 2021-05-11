War on smokers: New health plan to stub out lighting up in outdoor spaces

The war on smokers lighting up outdoors is to be intensified under a new Government health plan.

The plan, which aims to tackle health inequalities, said it wants more "tobacco free" spaces in community settings next year.

The right of smokers to have a cigarette outdoors is set to become an issue as hospitality reopens next month and people will have to take to beer gardens and outside dining.

The new plan involves a series of objectives around areas of lifestyle and well being including obesity, mental health and healthy homes across different Government departments.

The Healthy Ireland Strategic Action Plan 2021-2025 was published by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Minister of State Frank Feighan today.

They said a core component of the implementation of Sláintecare- the blueprint for the future of the health service -is this Healthy Ireland Strategy which will have a particular emphasis on reducing inequalities.

It will involve a comprehensive cross-government approach, with a total of 14 Government Departments responsible for implementing actions for the next 5 years.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “ We are thankfully beginning to slowly emerge from the pandemic and we know more than ever before that people have a greater focus on their health, and an understanding of their overall sense of wellbeing and how it can be impacted so greatly.

The Strategic Action Plan contains 56 actions across six themes which will be implemented over the next five year.

Each action has a lead government department from across fourteen separate Government Departments. In the first seven years of implementation, Healthy Ireland through its partnerships has built cross-society foundations which will help it deliver into the future.

Minister Donnelly said: “We know that health and wellbeing is not evenly distributed across the population with our most deprived communities bearing a higher burden of chronic disease with increased levels of mortality.