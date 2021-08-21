Walk-in vaccination clinics open this weekend for first and second doses 

Mass vaccination centre’s across the country have opened this weekend for walk-ins.

Anyone aged over 16 looking to receive their first or second dose of a Covid-19 vaccine can attend one of these clinics.

However, some clinics only have a supply of certain vaccines, so those looking to get a second dose are urged to check what centre’s are administering the vaccine they received for their first dose.

Those looking to receive a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine must have received their first dose at least 21 days ago. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, the interval must be 24 days or more and for Moderna it’s at least 28 days.

Read More

Proof of first vaccination must be brought to the walk-in centre for a second dose to be administered.

To be able to receive a jab at one of the walk-in centres without registering in advance, people must have a mobile phone number, email address, photo ID and Eircode.

The HSE also encourages people to bring their PPS number, however, this is not absolutely needed.

Here’s a full list of the vaccination clinics taking walk-ins today and tomorrow and what vaccines they are administering (sorted alphabetically by county):

Carlow Institute of Technology (Pfizer dose 1 and 2): Saturday 9:15am to 12:15pm

(Pfizer dose 1 and 2): Saturday 9:15am to 12:15pm City Hall, Cork (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 1pm to 4pm or Sunday, 11am to 2pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 1pm to 4pm or Sunday, 11am to 2pm Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Co Donegal (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 1:30pm to 4pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 1:30pm to 4pm Letterkenny Institute of Technology, Co Donegal (Moderna Dose 2): Saturday, 1:30pm to 4pm

(Moderna Dose 2): Saturday, 1:30pm to 4pm Aviva Stadium (AstraZeneca dose 2 only ): Not open this weekend, but open on Wednesday 25 August, 4:15pm to 6pm

(AstraZeneca dose 2 only ): Not open this weekend, but open on Wednesday 25 August, 4:15pm to 6pm UCD O'Reilly Hall, Belfield, Dublin 4 (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 1pm to 6pm (Also open Monday 11:30am to 2pm, Thursday 26 August, 10:30am to 2pm and Friday 10:30am to 2pm)

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 1pm to 6pm (Also open Monday 11:30am to 2pm, Thursday 26 August, 10:30am to 2pm and Friday 10:30am to 2pm) National Show Centre, Swords, Dublin (Pfizer dose 1): Saturday, 8:30am to 12:30pm

(Pfizer dose 1): Saturday, 8:30am to 12:30pm Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 9am to 12:30pm or Sunday, 9am to 12:30pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 9am to 12:30pm or Sunday, 9am to 12:30pm Galway Racecourse, Ballybrit (Moderna Dose 2): Friday, 1:30pm to 3:30pm

(Moderna Dose 2): Friday, 1:30pm to 3:30pm Punchestown Racecourse, Co Kildare (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 10am to 12:30pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 10am to 12:30pm Midlands Park Hotel, Co Laois (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Friday, 8:30am to 10:30am

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Friday, 8:30am to 10:30am Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, Co Mayo (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 9am to 1pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 9am to 1pm Breaffy House Resort, Castlebar, Co Mayo (Moderna Dose 2) :Sunday, 2pm to 5pm

(Moderna Dose 2) :Sunday, 2pm to 5pm Fairyhouse Racecourse, Co Meath (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2) - Saturday, 11am to 4pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2) - Saturday, 11am to 4pm Simonstown GAA Club Navan, Co Meath (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 8:15am to 12pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 8:15am to 12pm Glencarn Hotel, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Friday, 9am to 5pm or Saturday, 1:30pm to 5pm or Sunday, 1:30pm to 5pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Friday, 9am to 5pm or Saturday, 1:30pm to 5pm or Sunday, 1:30pm to 5pm Kilbride Community Centre, Roscommon (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 9:15am to 4:10pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 9:15am to 4:10pm Kilbride Community Centre, Roscommon (Moderna Dose 2): Sunday, 9:15am to 12:10pm

(Moderna Dose 2): Sunday, 9:15am to 12:10pm Sligo Institute of Technology (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 12pm to 5pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 12pm to 5pm Sligo Institute of Technology (Moderna Dose 2): Sunday, 9:15am to 12:30pm

(Moderna Dose 2): Sunday, 9:15am to 12:30pm Clonmel Park Hotel, Co Tipperary (Pfizer dose 1): Saturday, 1pm to 4pm

(Pfizer dose 1): Saturday, 1pm to 4pm Waterford Institute of Technology Arena (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 11am to 2pm or Sunday, 11am to 2pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 11am to 2pm or Sunday, 11am to 2pm Astro Active Centre, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 9am to 5pm

(Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Saturday, 9am to 5pm Shoreline Leisure Centre, Greystones, Co Wicklow (Pfizer Dose 1 and 2): Sunday, 8:30am to 12:30pm