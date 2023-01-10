Walk-in flu vaccine clinics for children open as 700 under-14s hospitalised with virus this winter

Walk-in flu vaccination clinics for all children aged 2-17 opened across the country today as cases of the virus are increasing.

The clinics opened in 10 counties on Tuesday: Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Leitrim, Offaly, Sligo, Waterford and Wexford.

The nasal spray vaccination is also available in participating GPs and pharmacies in all other counties across the country. Details of participating pharmacies can be found on the HSE’s website.

The HSE is urging parents to have their children avail of the free vaccine due to the “the significant number of children who have been hospitalised with flu this winter”.

Nearly 700 children under the age of 14 have been hospitalised with the flu so far this winter and the virus is likely to continue circulating for a number of weeks to come, the HSE said.

The vaccine will be available through the clinics until Monday, January 23. After this date, only children with medical conditions which put them at risk of serious illness from flu will be able to get a vaccine.

No appointment is necessary to access the flu vaccine clinics. The full schedule of clinics is available on www.hse.ie.

Dr Aparna Keegan, specialist in Public Health Medicine, said: “Flu is a serious illness that can be dangerous in children too. We are seeing rising cases of flu in the community so we are encouraging parents of children aged 2-17 to get their children vaccinated to protect them while there is still time.

“The nasal spray flu vaccine is a very safe and effective vaccine and helps your child’s immune system produce antibodies that fight infection. It cannot give your child the flu. If your child has had the flu vaccine and they come into contact with flu virus, these antibodies will help them fight the flu and reduce the risk of getting sick or needing to go to hospital.

“The vaccination process is a simple nasal spray and is given by spraying the vaccine once into each of the child’s nostrils. Getting the nasal spray flu vaccine is a safe, effective and a pain-free way to protect your child from flu this winter,” Dr Keegan said.

While most children who catch flu have mild symptoms, it can sometimes lead to serious complications such as pneumonia or bronchitis in some children. Children, especially young children, are also more likely than adults to get severe complications of flu.

In Ireland, between 2009 and 2019, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) reported 4,750 children needed hospital treatment because of complications of flu, 183 of them were admitted to intensive care and 41 children died.

A full list of vaccination centres and times can be found at: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/flu/walk-in/