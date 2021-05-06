Waiver forms have long been confusing for patients, but it’s a question of money that made insurers fight back

Imagine the scene. You’re on a hospital trolley, or more likely slumped in a chair in A&E, following a worrying, perhaps sudden circumstance, awaiting admission. You’re frightened and feel awful.

Attending you are nurses, doctors and an administrator with a clipboard. She wants to know whether you have health insurance. If so, sign here. It costs you a fortune in premiums every year, so you believe, not unreasonably, now would be the perfect time to finally claim your status.

Yes, you’re a private patient, thanks very much. You lie back, waiting for the enhanced, improved experience.

The form is, in fact, a waiver. It allows a public hospital, treating a private patient, to claim €800 per night from their insurance company for treating them.

An uninsured patient is charged just €80 per night (capped at €800 per year), and someone with a medical card, nothing at all.

It certainly makes sense for hospitals, forever cash-strapped, to make sure they collect every cent they can.

But they need the permission of the patient, hence the form.

Insurers agree to pay for their members to be treated. The reasons are myriad and complex, but were essentially agreed when James Reilly (remember him?) was minister for health and the country was in a state of crisis financially after the crash.

Bereft of cash, the money transferring from insurance companies seemed the perfect way of making private patients pay their way.

The insurers grumbled, but paid up, and did their best to inform their customers that actually, their taxes already paid for the (generally) excellent A&E care that they received, either way.

The customers mostly believed their ‘private’ status entitled them to faster, better, queue-jumping treatment.

Perhaps a nice room, a top consultant of their choice. It would be in a private hospital, if they are getting their tonsils out, or a cataract removed.

But it makes no difference in A&E.

Triage is based on need, not wealth. That’s something we’re protective of as a society, especially when you see how countries such as America prioritise whether you can afford hospital treatment before offering it.

Until perhaps you discover there is no better treatment, no private room, no top-choice consultant.

You’re not seen faster; you’re not getting better meds. In fact, you’ll end up on the same ward as everyone else.

Now Laya (and Irish Life) are kicking back. They say the waiver isn’t ‘informed consent’.

In any event, they say that it should be charged only when the treatment begins, not from the minute patients arrive in Emergency – which they claim is now happening.

They’ve withheld fees and the hospitals threaten to bill customers directly.

We all, taxpayers and insured, have skin in this game.