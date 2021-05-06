| -1.2°C Dublin

Waiver forms have long been confusing for patients, but it’s a question of money that made insurers fight back

Sinead Ryan

Queues: Emergency Departments are under pressure during the Covid crisis Expand

Imagine the scene. You’re on a hospital trolley, or more likely slumped in a chair in A&E, following a worrying, perhaps sudden circumstance, awaiting admission. You’re frightened and feel awful.

Attending you are nurses, doctors and an administrator with a clipboard. She wants to know whether you have health insurance. If so, sign here. It costs you a fortune in premiums every year, so you believe, not unreasonably, now would be the perfect time to finally claim your status.

