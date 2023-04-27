Waiting times to see consultants may be made public to cut delays

Waiting-list patients and GPs may, for the first time, be allowed easier access to the individual waiting times to see hospital consultants.

The proposal has been discussed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly with HSE officials in light of the variation between consultants and hospitals.

The new information would also show the waiting times per speciality in each hospital.

Mr Donnelly told the Dáil Health Committee he wanted patients on waiting lists to be referred by their GP to hospital rather than an individual consultant to avoid medics with the biggest numbers.

‘Waiting lists for scheduled care increased by nearly 60pc between 2015 and 2021’

GPs currently refer a patient to a named consultant, but that consultant may have a longer waiting list than a colleague in the same hospital, so the person in need of care is stuck on the longer list.

The minister said he had met senior HSE officials to discuss the issue this week.

He said GPs may still want to refer a patient to a specialist with a particular area of expertise, but “for general dermatology, orthopaedics or urology, my clear view is that a GP should only be allowed refer in to a hospital”.

Waiting-list information is available on the website of the National Treatment Purchase Fund. However it does not break it down to speciality by individual hospital, nor does it give waiting times for each consultant.

The plan was suggested several years ago, but was not followed through. The idea would be that patients could access information on the HSE website.

There could also be scope for transferring patients from one hospital to another based on workload, he said.

Mr Donnelly said he was told by an orthopaedic surgeon that one of the biggest determinants of how long a child will wait is which surgeon the GP refers them to.

“That is totally unacceptable and I want to go further. So what about the waiting list in one hospital versus another hospital? If, for instance, the urology waiting list in St Vincent’s is a lot lower than wherever. We should be load-balancing that as well.”

He said there was some load-balancing of patients between hospitals at the moment, but it is not a widespread practice.

The minister was responding to Social Democrat TD Róisín Shortall, who had asked why individual waiting lists for consultants are not made public to allow patients have a better choice and avoid the doctor with the biggest delay.

Referring to hospital waiting lists, he insisted that progress was under way.

He said: “Hospital waiting lists are too long in too many hospitals.

“In Ireland, waiting lists for scheduled care increased by nearly 60pc between 2015 and 2021.

“Last year saw an 11pc reduction in patients waiting longer than these targets. That’s 56,000 people. In fact, from the Covid peak to the end of last year, 150,000 fewer people were waiting longer than the agreed maximum waiting times.

“In the last month alone, we’ve seen a 5pc reduction in the number of people – 25,000 – waiting over the 10 to 12-week targets.”

The committee was told that an average of 500 patients a day on hospital trolleys was now the “new normal”.

Committee chairman Seán Crowe said he had seen an elderly woman dying in a corridor, with her family around her praying – while next to them was a patient out of his mind from drugs.

On other occasions sinks were blocked and toilets not working, he said.