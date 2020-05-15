Waiting lists for surgery jump by nearly 20,000 since start of coronavirus crisis

The crisis in public waiting lists has worsened with nearly 20,000 now in a queue for surgery after the mass cancellations of operations during the coronavirus crisis.

New figures released today show 86,343 people are now waiting for surgery – up from 77,748 in March.

The March figures showed a jump of 11,000 in a space of a month due to so many appointments being postponed.

There are now major concerns about the many patients whose surgery has had to be put on hold.

The National Treatment Purchase Fund also revealed 567,329 patients are on outpatient waiting lists – up from 562,693 last month.

Another 34,110 patients are waiting to receive an appointment for their gastrointestinal endoscopy. This is up from 28,204 last month.

The massive figures show the extent of demand for care among patients who do not have Covid-19 and the worrying extent of delays in necessary treatments.

Public hospitals are step up non Covid care but the need for safety measures will slow down the amount of people who can be seen.

The HSE plans to use private hospitals to treat more public patients.

