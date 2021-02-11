Vital step made toward unlocking origins of Parkinson’s, say experts

Understanding the function of a key protein, could lead to a cure.

Scientists have taken what they say is a “vital step” toward understanding the origins of Parkinson’s disease.

A new study – published in the journal Nature Communications – details findings about what a key protein called alpha-synuclein actually does in neurons in the brain.

Researchers say that in order to cure the disease, it is necessary to underst and the function of this protein.

When the protein functions normally, it plays an important part in the mechanisms by which neurons exchange signals in the brain. But it can malfunction and begin to stick together in clumps which eventually spread and kill healthy brain cells.

Dr Giuliana Fusco, research fellow at St John’s College, University of Cambridge, and lead author of the paper, said: “This study could unlock more information about this debilitating neurodegenerative disorder that can leave people unable to walk and talk.

“If we want to cure Parkinson’s, first we need to understand the function of alpha-synuclein, a protein present in everyone’s brains.

“This research is a vital step towards that goal.”

Parkinson’s is a progressive neurological disorder that causes nerve cells in the brain to weaken or die.

The disease has a variety of symptoms including tremors – particularly in the hands – gait and balance problems, slowness and extreme stiffness in the arms and legs.

It develops when cells in the brain stop working properly and cannot produce enough dopamine – a chemical that controls movement in the body by acting as a messenger between cells.

The disease mostly affects those over the age of 60 and gets progressively worse but early onset Parkinson’s can affect younger people.

More than 10 million people worldwide live with Parkinson’s, including actor Michael J Fox, who was diagnosed at 29, singer Neil Diamond, comedian Billy Connolly and musician Ozzy Osbourne.

While the disease can affect women, men are more likely to have Parkinson’s.

Read More

Online Editors